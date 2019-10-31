Island-wide planned outage on this Sunday, November 3

MANITOULIN—Hydro One is alerting Manitoulin Island residents of a planned outage on Sunday, November 3 from 8 am to 2 pm, affecting approximately 10,720 customers.

Hydro One crews will install new technology, which includes four smart switches, that will limit the amount of customers impacted by outages and improve power restoration times in the area, a release explains. Hydro One crews will be completing additional work during this time, which includes replacing switching equipment along with distribution and transmission structures.

“An outage is required to ensure the safety of our crews as they complete this important work,” the release continues. “We know that any outage causes a disruption for our customers, particularly outages of this length, which is why Hydro One co-ordinated this work together and scheduled all available crews.”

Affected customers are notified via auto dialer and can call 1-888-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868.