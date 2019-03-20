Island teams fare well at Little NHL, win two A division championships

MISSISSAUGA—Manitoulin First Nations were well-represented at last week’s annual Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) tournament in Mississauga with close to 10 Island teams bringing home championship titles, including two in the highly competitive A division.

“The kids played well this week, going undefeated all week,” said Aundeck Omni Kaning (AOK) Chiefs midget A coach Craig Abotossaway. “They came up against some strong competition but skated hard every game, moved the puck well as a team and played with discipline, which allowed them to come out on top.”

Hunter Abotossaway was named the championship game MVP for his efforts and had the opportunity, along with the rest of the team, to meet Ron MacLean of Hockey Night in Canada fame.

“Thanks to the host community Aamjiwnaang for a great tournament; looking forward to defending our title next year,” Mr. Abotossaway said.

Jesse Peltier is the proud coach of the Wiikwemkoong Jr. T-Birds novice team, who also won their competitive A division championship.

Mr. Peltier noted that the novice A team had an excellent LNHL record of six wins and one loss.

“We encouraged the kids to have a good time,” the coach added, “to get away from the ‘we’re here to win’ mentality.”

Mr. Peltier said the coaching staff didn’t worry about skills or drills training for the seven- and eight-year-olds, but focused their energy on talking with the players about having a good attitude and being ready to play.

“I told them, ‘as long as you come back to the dressing room happy with your performance, that’s the main thing’,” Mr. Peltier said.

Next year Mr. Peltier hopes to have another strong team with many of the same players, but the team will be moving up a level to minor bantam. “We’re still looking to find our balance and our grounding when we’re the minor team,” the coach said.

Mr. Peltier had nothing but great things to say about the tournament. “We had lots of smiles, jokes and the kids were ready to play the game, but were able to have fun too. At this stage—this is their fourth LNHL—they know what competition is, so having a good time was a huge, huge bonus.”

“I had a very good time with this group,” Mr. Peltier continued. “They had a great attitude; the will to be there and compete was great—it was just a great week. They were a joy to watch.”

Also playing on A championship teams were Little Current’s Kohyn Eshkawkogan, for the atom A Moose Cree Scrappers, and his sister Saraya, for the peewee girls’ A division Delaware Fury. Defencewoman Zaagaasge Toulouse, of M’Chigeeng, also played for the Delaware Fury and earned a gold medal for her efforts. All three also had the opportunity to meet Mr. MacLean.