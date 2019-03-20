Island teams fare well at Little NHL, win two A division championships

By
Alicia McCutcheon
-
The Aundeck Omni Kaning Chiefs won the coveted competitive midget A championship at Little NHL last week. The Chiefs are Lukas Abotossaway, Carter Abotossaway, Keegan Esquimaux, Shannon Debassige, Jeremy Jeffries, Dylan Tyrer, Sebastian Sutherland, Gabinien Kioki, Clifford Edwards, Isaac McLeod, Saizha Norwegian, Coach Craig Abotossaway, Assistant Coach Jason Abotossaway, Trainer Doug Jeffries and special guest Ron MacLean from Coach’s Corner.

MISSISSAUGA—Manitoulin First Nations were well-represented at last week’s annual Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) tournament in Mississauga with close to 10 Island teams bringing home championship titles, including two in the highly competitive A division.

“The kids played well this week, going undefeated all week,” said Aundeck Omni Kaning (AOK) Chiefs  midget A coach Craig Abotossaway. “They came up against some strong competition but skated hard every game, moved the puck well as a team and played with discipline, which allowed them to come out on top.”

Hunter Abotossaway was named the championship game MVP for his efforts and had the opportunity, along with the rest of the team, to meet Ron MacLean of Hockey Night in Canada fame.

“Thanks to the host community Aamjiwnaang for a great tournament; looking forward to defending our title next year,” Mr. Abotossaway said.

Jesse Peltier is the proud coach of the Wiikwemkoong Jr. T-Birds novice team, who also won their competitive A division championship.

Mr. Peltier noted that the novice A team had an excellent LNHL record of six wins and one loss.

“We encouraged the kids to have a good time,” the coach added, “to get away from the ‘we’re here to win’ mentality.”

Mr. Peltier said the coaching staff didn’t worry about skills or drills training for the seven- and eight-year-olds, but focused their energy on talking with the players about having a good attitude and being ready to play.

“I told them, ‘as long as you come back to the dressing room happy with your performance, that’s the main thing’,” Mr. Peltier said.

Next year Mr. Peltier hopes to have another strong team with many of the same players, but the team will be moving up a level to minor bantam. “We’re still looking to find our balance and our grounding when we’re the minor team,” the coach said.

Mr. Peltier had nothing but great things to say about the tournament. “We had lots of smiles, jokes and the kids were ready to play the game, but were able to have fun too. At this stage—this is their fourth LNHL—they know what competition is, so having a good time was a huge, huge bonus.”

“I had a very good time with this group,” Mr. Peltier continued. “They had a great attitude; the will to be there and compete was great—it was just a great week. They were a joy to watch.”

Also playing on A championship teams were Little Current’s Kohyn Eshkawkogan, for the atom A Moose Cree Scrappers, and his sister Saraya, for the peewee girls’ A division Delaware Fury. Defencewoman Zaagaasge Toulouse, of M’Chigeeng, also played for the Delaware Fury and earned a gold medal for her efforts. All three also had the opportunity to meet Mr. MacLean.

  • Whitefish River First Nation’s Lylia Garcia takes ‘a bite’ out of her hard won Little NHL medal.
  • The Whitefish River First Nation Warriors won the 2019 Little NHL Bantam D championship during the March Break tournament
  • The M’Chigeeng T-Bird Midget Girls came home D champions from a successful Little NHL last week. They are, front row, from left, Harmony Kaiser-Fox, Sheila Eshquib, Savanah Eshquib, Tyanna Soucy, Gabrielle Corbiere, middle row, Katelyn Johnston, Amber Chiblow, Randi-Lynn Lovelace, Taylor Johnston, Clarissa Polson, Acadia Solomon, Avery Murphy, back row, Jennifer Kaiser, manager, Jason Solomon, coach, Jenelle Manitowabi, trainer, Brad Polson, assistant coach.
  • Although they didn’t win, the Wiikwemkoong Selects made it to the A championship game. There were 24 teams in the Peewee Rec division. They went all the way and lost to Kettle Point.  They are Coach Blair Wassengeso, Assistant Coach Albert Peltier, Trainer Matthew Oshkwabesens, Manager Shari Kaboni and Players Damon Cameron, Keanu Bisschops, Andrew Tabachak, Kordell Elijah,  Isaiah Manitowabi, Marlon Wemigwans, Tristin Wassengeso, Lucas Jacko, Coltin Wassengeso, Tryce Francis, Cameron Manitowabi, Alex Peltier and Goalie Kalli Jones. 
  • The Wiikwemkoong Hawks Novice Girls were named B division champions at thi year’s Little NHL. Wiikwemkoong had a whopping 19 teams entered at LNHL 2019, including a girls team in every division. The Wiikwemkoong Hawks are Jessica Corbiere, Mia Tomaselli, Aazhibikoonz Trudeau, Sawyer Scheck, Brooke Simon, Taylor Peltier, Peyton Kaboni, Lily Simon, Marissa Ominika, Hailiegh Simon, Zoey Recollet, Olive Bomberry and Coaches Tim Ominika, Saul Bomberry, Doug Trudeau and Trainer Karen Recollet.
  • A Manitowaning boy, Joshua McComb, and his team the Moose Cree Scrappers won the Little NHL Novice Competitive C championship in Mississauga last week. The team consists of Blake Rickard, Jack Cheechoo, Robert Etherington, Alex Hunter, Kye Hunter, Joshua McComb, Carter Innes, Braxton Becker, Bailey Scott, Shaun Etherington, Brody McKay, Drayden Musenga and Jacob Innes. Coaches are Bill McComb, former NHL player Jonathan Cheechoo, Jonny Etherington and Mervin Cheechoo.
  • Wiikwemkoong took home the Midget B title from Little NHL. They are, back row, Assistant Coach Mark Roy, Lucas Odjig, Nolan Peltier-Restoule, Levi Morrison, CJ Newberry, Spenser Dickson, Jacy Kaboni, Gabe Trudeau, John Green, Elijah Fox, Vince Bondy, Jacob Babstock, Jonas Mejaki Coach/Trainer Grant Peltier and, front row, Montana Lewis, Cameron Critch and Manager Sherry Peltier.
  • The Wiikwemkoong Hawks were crowned Bantam Girls B Champions at Little NHL last week. They are, back row from left, Raven Bolton, Erin Jones, Chloe Peltier, Daanis Kitchemokaman, Danica Peltier, Haley Manitowabi, Ronni Peltier, Thuraya Williams, J’Lyn Pangowish, Lilly-Anna Esquimaux-Osawamick, Victoria Trudeau, Niibin Pitawanakwat, front row, Olivia Thiessen, Jorja Peltier, Katrina Debassige-Bebonang, Myra Maione and Jacinta Eshkakogan. The bench staff includes Shelley Trudeau, Kelly Babstock, Jace Pitawanakwat and Jamie Peltier.
  • Zaagaasge Toulouse and Saraya Eshkawkogan pose with their Peewee Girls A Championship banner. The girls played for the Delaware Fury at the Little NHL.
  • The M’Chigeeng Bantam Thunderbirds came home as finalists in the B division, losing to Tyendinaga by a score of 3-2. The Thunderbirds are, left to right, Isaiah Whitehead, Evan Crawford, Marquis Noganosh, Damion Debassige, Jodacey Walker, Aysia Debassige, Kaleb Genereux, Mnising Migwans and Preston Taibossigai. Missing from photo is Kal Debassige, Logan Corbiere, Xander Etherington, Coach Peter Markou, Assistant Coaches Bear Debassige, Assistant Coach Junior Corbiere, Trainer Dawn Debassige and Manager Jessie Debassige.

