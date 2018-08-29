Island supporters join Manitoulin trustee at board meeting

Originally posted on Sudbury.com, written by Matt Durnan

SUDBURY—The August 28 Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) meeting grew heated as a dozen supporters of elected Manitoulin Trustee Larry Killens showed up to indicate their displeasure with the board for barring their representative from the remaining board meetings.

The other board members had barred Mr. Killens from attending future meetings of the board during a July 3 meeting when they passed a motion censuring the trustee and citing several alleged previous sanctions—sanctions that Mr. Killens disputes.

- Advertisement -

As reported on Sudbury.com, the trustee’s supporters aimed their anger directly at the board.

“It’s a whole history with the board, whether it’s them banning parents who are a little too informed or banning Larry because he’s a little too vocal or is asking too many questions at meetings,” said Chantelle Gorham, who Sudbury.com reports has butted heads with the Rainbow Board in the past over an accommodation review in 2016 that threatened to close a number of RDSB schools.

“We’re here to support Larry, but also the parents, teachers and students that are affected by this board and their decisions. We know now why they are closing schools, because of things like director (Norm) Blaseg’s $60,000 raise, and looking at building a $7 million soccer dome, they’re sending superintendents overseas to recruit international students—it’s no wonder with where their money is going, it’s not toward schools, it’s toward pet projects.”

Mr. Killens arrived at the Ernie Checkeris board room at 5 pm, taking his seat at the board table.

Sudbury.com reports that “things remained civil as trustees passed motions to approve minutes of past meetings, swore in their new student trustee and discussed curriculum changes that have been passed down by the Ontario government.”

Although he was seated at the board table, Mr. Killens did not have the meeting package or agenda. Mr. Killens did raise his hand to vote in approval of a few motions, and opposed a few others, not speaking until a pair of agenda items with his name on them were brought up.

Those motions were approving leaves of absence from the special July 19 board meeting as well as the Aug. 28 meeting.

When board chair Doreen Dewar read the motion to grant Mr. Killens a leave of absence, the room became agitated leading Chair Dewar to call a five-minute recess.

Mr. Killens raised his hand while the motion was being read, while speaking into his microphone that he had a question.

“Sorry, but we do not take questions at this time,” Chair Dewar responded.

“I didn’t ask for that motion,” continued Mr. Killens undaunted. “I wasn’t there, July 3 I was banned and now you’re asking me to be excused from the July 19 meeting?”

Despite his objections, the motion was passed and Chair Dewar moved to read the next motion that would grant Killens a leave of absence from the August 28 meeting. Mr. Killens then called for a point of order and challenged the chair.

“I will ask you not to interrupt the proceedings of this meeting,” said Chair Dewar. “This is a meeting in progress. I will ask you to refrain from interrupting. If you can not refrain, I will ask you to leave. We now have a motion on the floor.”

“How can you ask me to leave?” rejoined Mr. Killens. “Under what law?”

It was at that point that Chair Dewar called a five-minute recess and Mr. Killens’ supporters erupted. Audience members shouted out “shame” as the chair and other trustees left the table.

“I thank you for coming out tonight, it’s good to see you here, I love to see you here, we all do—you should be a role model however, we have a student trustee here and if you can’t be a role model for your community, then you should for our student trustee,” chided Chair Dewar.

The board returned from the recess and resumed the reading the motion to grant Mr. Killens a leave of absence.

“Madame chair, I’m here,” said Mr. Killens, who was once again in his chair at the table.

Disquiet in the audience led Chair Dewar to address the crowd. “This is not a meeting about Trustee Killens, this is a meeting about educating students,” she said.

Protesters gathered in the parking lot following the meeting to offer their support to Mr. Killens, who says he’ll be attending the rest of the board meetings until he’s told otherwise.

“I emailed them after I was barred and told them I would be attending tonight, and I wasn’t given any response,” said Mr. Killens. “Emotions were obviously high in there tonight. I just, I want them to tell me why I’ve been barred. I can’t get my head around it.”

Chair Dewar spoke to the media following the meeting.

“It will be 30 years on this board in the spring and I’ve absolutely never seen anything like this,” she said. “The issue of Larry Killens has been debated and eight of eight trustees voted in favour of having him barred from meetings until November 30.”

Following the meeting, Chair Dewar alleged that Mr. Killens was no more than a member of the public and he was welcome to attend, but not as a voting member of the board.

“He’s entitled to attend, his votes aren’t registered, but he has every right to be here, we do not accept questions from the public at these meetings,” said Chair Dewar. “He chose to sit at the table, I’m not going to try to move him.”

As for the motions to grant Trustee Killens a leave of absence, these motions will appear on the rest of the board’s meetings, so long as the trustee remains barred.

“Trustee Killens is still being paid, this is our policy and we try our best to adhere to our policies,” Chair Dewar said.

The next board meeting will be September 25 at 5:15 pm.