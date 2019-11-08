Island schools assist food bank through Halloween We Scare Hunger campaigns

MANITOULIN – Students at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) and elementary schools on the Island have made a significant contribution of food items to the Manitoulin Food Bank, through the We Scare Hunger campaign, held in conjunction with last week’s Halloween celebrations.

MSS students and others went door-to-door on Halloween asking for donations of food items and monetary donations to assist the Manitoulin Food Bank. The food and funds were then distributed to the food bank. Similar campaigns were held by students in Massey and Espanola.

“The students have great civic sense and compassion to help others,” said MSS teacher Yana Bauer. “The students went out trick or treating in rain and sleet to pick up contributions of food items, monetary donations and lots of candy. Residents of the community were very supportive.”

Ms. Bauer noted that not only MSS students, “but all elementary schools on the Island took part, Lakeview Elementary School (M’Chigeeng), Little Current Public School. Everyone wanted to help out. Charles C. McLean (Gore Bay) and Central Manitoulin Public School (Mindemoya) held canned food drives for the family food campaign—C.C. McLean, for instance, raised $100 in a bake sale held at the school.”

“Over 40 students from all across the Island, from Wiikwemkoong to Sheshegwaning and further west, collected food over Halloween,” said Ms. Bauer. “The students are proud of themselves and they should be. There was great community support, and there were admiring comments made by adults for what the students are doing. The students were very well received.”