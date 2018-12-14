Island reporters recognized for their efforts by War Pensioners of Canada

LITTLE CURRENT—Two long-time Manitoulin Island newspaper reporters were bestowed with Manitoulin–North Shore War Pensioners of Canada 100th year (1922-2022) medals at the group’s Christmas lunch and awards presentations last week.

“I would like to make mention that I have two special awards I would like to give out today,” said Colin Pick, president of the WPC said at the meeting. One of the medals was presented to Michael Erskine, a staff writer at The Manitoulin Expositor.

“I would like to thank Mike (Erskine) for all the good stories he has written about the War Pensioners and veterans over the years. You have done a lot for the WPC and veterans with all your effort, support and positive exposure of our veterans. I sincerely thank you,” said Mr. Pick in presenting Mr. Erskine with an award.

The presentation of the medal to Mr. Erskine was made by David Healy, his uncle.

The second medal presentation was made to Tom Sasvari, reporter at the Manitoulin West Recorder.

“I can’t say enough about this guy,” said Mr. Pick. “He phones me every Monday and is very dedicated to his job as a newspaper reporter. He will call to ask me what is new, and sometimes he tells me things about veteran’s issues that are new to me as well.”

“Tom works had putting stories together and he has a deep interest in the welfare of all veterans,” stated Mr. Pick.

Mr. Pick added, “with the 100th anniversary of (WPC) in four years, we are trying to recognize each of our members over the next four years.”

Mr. Pick and Fred Nesbitt had earlier in the meeting displayed a WPC plaque that was made and will be displayed in the Canadian War Museum once the WPC disbands in 2022.

After lunch, the call to order and the opening prayer, one minute of silence was bade in remembrance for those departed: Brother Roger Lloyd, Brother Andy Manitowabi, Sister Monica Corrigan and Sister Dorothy Kitts. And mention was made of those members who are in nursing care, including Brothers Ray Constantineau, Chuck Lafolie, Orio Televi, and Sisters Dee Cada and Joyce Sprack.

Mr. Pick provided a president report on WPC 2018 activities. “Once again, we reach the year’s end and wonder where the time went. During the year we did our usual ceremonies and commitments, besides numerous other shooting ceremonies carried out by the members of the Charles C. Golden Silver Star Rifle Team. I would especially like to thank all of you guys for all the work you have done.”

“Having lost four of our members during the year and having others ill at home or in nursing care, all takes its toll on our members,” continued Mr. Pick.

“I personally wish to take this opportunity to personally thank all members and their wives and families for all your dedication and support to the WPC throughout 2018, and in closing, Helene and I wish you all the very best for the Christmas season and a happy/healthy new year,” continued Mr. Pick. “In relation to the wives, without them and our family support we wouldn’t be able to do all that we do.”