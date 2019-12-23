Island photographer to lead Antarctic trek

MANITOWANING—Looking for a last-minute Christmas gift? Want to exchange the bargain of only a few thousand dollars for the trip of a lifetime across frigid waters to one of the famed final frontiers of mankind’s exploration of planet Earth? World-renowned Island photographer Peter Baumgarten has you covered.

“It’s a dream come true. Absolutely a dream come true. It’s a place that, until this opportunity came about, seemed completely out of reach,” said Manitowaning-based photographer Peter Baumgarten, who is arranging a photo expedition to Antarctica in November 2020. “Photography is the reason why I love the winter. To be able to go to another location and experience it at a completely different level is mind-blowing.”

He said a woman who works for Expedia CruiseShipCenters follows his photography on Facebook. She proposed arranging a cruise that Mr. Baumgarten could lead as a photo tour in an incredible destination. They settled on Antarctica because that was deemed to be a bucket list item for many people.

Mr. Baumgarten is one of a handful of Olympus visionaries scattered across the globe, a program created by the camera manufacturer that invites the best-of-the-best to shoot with its gear and represent the company on a global stage.

This is the first in an expected series of “epic adventures” featuring Mr. Baumgarten. If the Antarctic voyage proves to be a success, he says he has his sights set on future destinations in partnership with Expedia CruiseShipCenters and Quark Expeditions.

“Our plan is to continue the collaboration. We’re looking at a variety of different locations, possibly Tibet or Madagascar, or a safari into South Africa,” said Mr. Baumgarten. “I’d like to actually have a trip that focuses just on Patagonia. It is one of the most amazing locations on the planet, based on what I’ve seen, but I’ve never been.”

The trip itself lasts roughly 11 days. Adventurers will meet in Ushuaia, a port that lies near the southerly tip of South America. On the afternoon of the second day, the group hits the waters of the Drake Passage in the brand-new, five-star luxury polar expedition cruise ship, the ‘World Explorer,’ which was launched on October 28, 2019.

“It’s a three-day crossing which can be extremely rough, or very calm, depending on the conditions at that time,” said Mr. Baumgarten.

Days five to eight will involve daily Zodiac trips from the ship into bays, channels and designated landing sites. Some expected sights include penguins, humpback and minke whales, and a variety of seal species such as the leopard seal.

“We’ll be spending time kayaking, in Zodiacs, and there’s also an option for people to camp overnight on the Antarctic peninsula. I’ll be involved with that, but not everybody will choose to do that,” said Mr. Baumgarten.

November is near the height of the Antarctic summer, meaning it will never get totally dark at night. That will offer a stunning backdrop for the outdoor campers who will face balmy average temperatures just below the freezing mark.

On days nine and 10, the expedition returns back across the Drake Passage for Ushuaia. Throughout the crossings and at several opportunities throughout the trip, adventurers can sit in on one of several presentations about the Antarctic continent as well as photography talks and tips from Mr. Baumgarten.

Included with the ticket is a group transfer from Ushuaia Airport to the provided one-night hotel stay, and again from the hotel to the ship. All food is part of the ticket price, including domestic beer and wine with dinner. All other aspects of the journey are inclusive, and everyone will receive an Antarctic-ready Quark Expedition three-in-one parka to keep. The expedition company will have full winter gear available to borrow so there is no need to pack bulky items such as boots.

While on the land, Mr. Baumgarten will circulate to photographers and offer real-time tips and advice. Olympus has also offered six professional camera kits for people to borrow during the adventure, so they can get a feel for the expert-level gear it makes.

Travel to and from one’s home to Ushuaia is not included in the price, however, and must be arranged.

There is a sliding pricing scale for the expedition. A triple cabin is the most accessible rate, which carries a price tag of $8,995 USD per person. A double-occupancy Owner’s Suite tops the range at $17,995 USD per person.

However, all bookings made before January 31 will offer a 20 percent incentive, bringing the entry-level cabin to a rough estimate of the equivalent of $9,500 CAD.

Interest in the trip has already begun to take off. A promotional meeting at the Oakville Golf and Country Club in October drew more than 30 people who sought further details about the voyage.

Anyone who thinks they might wish to face down Antarctica as their next frontier can find more details about the trip by visiting Mr. Baumgarten’s website, CreativeIslandPhoto.com and visiting the news page. Information can also be found by calling Expedia’s Suzanne Rose at 905-466-1175.