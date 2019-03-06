Island paramedics can now give intravenous therapy

MANITOULIN—Paramedics across the Manitoulin-Sudbury catchment area are now able to give their patients intravenous (IV) therapy.

Following their certification last year, paramedics have had the ability to give IVs for dehydration and for symptom relief (such as nausea, allergic reaction, or dextrose for diabetics) since early this year.

It was noted to the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board at its February meeting that this capability has “big benefits” for patients, especially in rural areas.

The example of anaphylaxis was given as one problem paramedics are facing with more frequency. Now paramedics can give a drug such as Benadryl intravenously to their patients, counteracting an allergic reaction, and which reacts more quickly than taking it orally.