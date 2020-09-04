Island minor hockey associations will need to make tough decisions on potential upcoming season

MANITOULIN – It is unclear at this point whether there will be a minor hockey season on Manitoulin Island this year, with local associations having to decide if they will open the season, and municipalities contemplating if they are going to open arenas for use. Meanwhile, Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is requesting Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association (MMHA) to come up with a structure that provides opportunities for all players.

After an MMHA annual general meeting last week, MMHA president Rob Dearing told the Recorder, “There are a couple of hard decisions that are going to have to be made. All associations must first decide if they plan on entering some form of hockey, and let us know if they have the numbers to play some form of the game this season, by September 18.”

Mr. Dearing pointed out, “most communities are waiting to see what each individual association is doing before they announce arena openings.” He noted that the NOHA has a few protocols in place directed by Health Canada. For example, if hockey is going to be played, it will mean 50 players per league, players will need to show up dressed at the arena for games, and there will be a limit of 50 people in an arena at one time, including arena staff.

“I think we can say that we are working closely with our organizations to be able to provide safe programming in a non-traditional format that provides opportunities for all players,” Gayle Payette, of the NOHA board, told the Recorder.

The Recorder had contacted Mr. Dearing and Ms. Payette after the Manitoulin Municipal Association (MMA) raised concerns with arena openings.

“This issue came up the other day at our Manitoulin Leadership COVID-19 committee meeting and applies to all municipalities and First Nations,” said Al MacNevin, mayor of the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI). “Normally the recreation centre ice in Little Current is put in fairly early, as early as September, but with COVID-19 our staff has reached out to user groups like figure skating and minor hockey, asking if they are going to start their seasons.”

“Last night (NEMI) staff provided an update and indicated we will not be prepared to go forward on September 1, and will get back to us at the start of October,” said Mayor MacNevin. “The question came up at council. Obviously if we aren’t going to get enough people or organizations renting the arena we would have a problem; the recreation centre is subsidized 60 percent now. If not enough users are using our centre, I was wondering if we might need a conversation to see if other community arenas are going to open and look at working together to come up with a viable solution in opening a couple of arenas (on the Island). I’m just wondering whether the same issues have come up at other councils.”

“We discussed it at council and we are waiting for minor hockey to let us know. Our arena manager said the opening of the arena is going to be delayed for a month regardless, so it would be November before our arena is open,” said Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne. “We are waiting for our local minor hockey association to let us know what they are planning to do.”

Richard Stephens, mayor of the Municipality of Central Manitoulin, said his council has discussed this issue briefly. He said a meeting of the local minor hockey association will be held to discuss this issue and council won’t be making a firm decision until they hear from minor hockey and whether it is going to have a season this year.

“Minor hockey is important to the kids, and I’m sure they all want to get back on the ice,” said MMA Chair Ken Noland.

On August 31, Wiikwemkoong Minor Hockey Association announced it would not be participating in any MMHA activities for the 2020-2021 season.