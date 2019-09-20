Island group wins best booth award

MINDEMOYA – The Manitoulin Trappers Council has won an award for its beautiful depiction of a Hudson Bay Co. booth at the Ontario Fur Managers Federation annual Rendezvous, held this year in Goderich.

“As far as the summer and the trappers council we attended the annual convention in Goderich,” said George Hagen, president of the Manitoulin Trappers Council at a recent workshop.

Mr. Hagen stated, “they won’t forget us, we made a good showing with Rob and Joanne Mellan doing lots of work for this booth, along with others. We won the award for best booth at the annual meeting.”

The Manitoulin Trappers Council booth depicted the Hudson Bay Co. booth, and those on hand to greet visitors dressed in appropriate costumes.