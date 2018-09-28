Island elementary three-pitch champions crowned at annual tournament

MANITOULIN—Four champions were crowned at the annual Manitoulin Island elementary school 3-pitch softball championships held this past Tuesday.

In the junior A Division the Little Current Public School (LCPS) Coyotes defeated Charles C. McLean 10-1 in the final game to win the Island championship, while on the B division side, Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) Eagles defeated C.C. McLean in the final game to win their division. The junior division tournament was played at C.C. McLean in Gore Bay.

The LCPS Coyotes junior A division championship lineup included Mrs. Goodfellow (coach) and players Keannu Bisschops, Ryland Priddle, Rhyis Arthurs, Christian Eadie, Matthew Wilkin, Kalli Jones, Alesha Beam, Caleb Lockeyer, Taylor Goodfellow, Marissa McGraw-Hill, Zee Toulouse and Kat Anoya.

The CMPS B division winners were coached by Chris King, with players including Jonathan Cooper, Jonah Balfe, Grace Turek, Maddy Smith, Chase Taylor, Erin Spry, Jack Bridgeman, Corie Brown, Max King, Easton Assinewai, Ava Corbiere and Scarlett Mohr.

In the senior division, Assiginack Public School won both the A and B divisions. In the A division, Assiginack defeated CMPS, while in the B division Assiginack defeated C.C. McLean in the finals.