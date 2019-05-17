Island elementary school soccer champions crowned

MANITOULIN – It was a cold, wet and windy day for the annual Island Junior Soccer Tournament in Mindemoya, but the Charles C. McLean Colts fought hard and played their best to take home first and second place in the A division, with the Little Current Coyotes winning the B division championship.

The C.C. McLean A team, coached by Laura Hagman, won all five games and brought the trophy back to Gore Bay. This team worked together and played hard every game. Both teams didn’t let the cold, wet weather get the best of them and the amazing outcome for both teams is something they should all be very proud of. Way to go, Colts!

Members of the C.C. McLean first place championship team included Willow Fogal, Hailey Wadge, Tessa Merrylees, Ryder Lockyer, Cody Campbell, Amy Smith, Landon Seifried, Daphne Carr, Lily Cunningham, Rylan Lock, Corbin Best, Ethan Witty, Kyle Nodecker, Wyatt Williamson-Wright, Alexis McVey and coach Laura Hagman.

The C.C. McLean team coached by Krista McNeil won three of their five games to finish second in the A division.

On the B side, the Little Current Coyotes took the trophy. Congratulations to: Sean Toope, Kian Corbiere, Kendall Boyter, McKenna Boyter, Julian Eadie, Ben Buzzell, Greyson Brewer-Case, Xavier Coleman, Georgia Roy, Shay-Lyn Secord, Ella Tasse, Rowan McGaughey and coach Sherri Toner.

In the seniors’ division, held at Pontiac School in Wiikwemkoong, the Little Current side were once again dominant, posting five straight wins. The team included: Brett Mastelko, Abrielle Mishibinijima, Morgan Green, Andrew Rose, Noah Volpini, Collin Lindner, Marcus Sanford, Davin Deschenes, Jared Toope, Jayden Hembruff-Rohn, T.J. Green, Cat Rose, Mackenzie Green, Saraya Eshkawkogan, Katie Chapman, McKenna Barnes and coach Mark Volpini.