Island businesswomen welcome to attend free networking event

MANITOULIN – The NOW (Northern Ontario Women) Program is hosting a networking event next Tuesday, March 10 titled ‘Let’s Get Social’ and Island businesswomen, and those who may be thinking of starting a business, are encouraged to attend.

“The NOW Program is a newly minted program (through LAMBAC) that is running for the next four years and it allows female entrepreneurs to tap into grant money to assist them with accessing professional services and setting up mentoring relationships which they would not normally be able to afford,” Sue Whynott, NOW coordinator, told The Expositor.

Ms. Whynott said the evening is about getting women out to meet one another, to network, swap business cards (if one has a business), or to chat with women about a potential business one may be thinking of starting up. “If you are a professional (legal, accounting, marketing, website development, etc.) then this event is great for you as you’ll be able to get your name out there so that those who are looking at starting up a business (or taking their existing business to the next level) will get to meet you and learn what it is you do.”

There are 80 spots available for this free event which includes a delicious meal prepared by the Island Jar, a female owned and operated business in Little Current. Ms. Whynott asks those interested in attending the event to please register with her by emailing now@lambac.org. More information can be found on the Northern Ontario Women – NOW Program Facebook page.

“If you are someone like myself who decided to exit her career early in order to start up a couple of small businesses, then I would definitely encourage you to attend this evening so that you can start the wheels spinning in terms of what your exit plan/retirement might look like,” Ms. Whynott added.

The ‘Let’s Get Social’ event will take place at the Mindemoya community hall on Tuesday, March 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.