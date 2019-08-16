Island Brothers’ 5th annual Manitoulin motorcycle ride held

GORE BAY – The Island Brothers fifth annual Manitoulin motorcycle ride took place this past Saturday.

“This is our fifth year holding this ride,” said Kerry Chatwell, organizer of the event, prior to the more than 30 bikers getting on their motorbikes in front of Loco Beanz Coffee House in Gore Bay this past Saturday morning. He explained, “this is an invitational event for friends and family on Manitoulin Island; kind of like a reunion.”

The bikers take part in a poker run during the day which includes various locations around the Island, with the winner of the poker run receiving half of the money raised through participant registration.

A dinner was held in Silver Lake in the evening for all participants.