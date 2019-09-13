Island athlete fares very well at world triathlon event

TORONTO – Riley Stringer, whose parents and many relatives live on Manitoulin Island, fared very well at a world triathlon event held in Switzerland recently.

Mr. Stringer, the son of Kevin and Nancy Stringer of Little Current, competed in the ITU World Championship 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland recently. He is a third-year student at the University of Toronto.

Many countries participated in the games, with about 4,000 athletes taking part in total. A total of 300 athletes competed for Canada. Mr. Stringer placed 30 of 56 in his age category (20-24), posting a time of two hours 18 minutes. He placed third among six Canadians. He competed in the Olympic distance triathlon which includes a 1,500 metre swim, 40 kilometre bike ride and 10 kilometre run.