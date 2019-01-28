

We miss her terribly already: The family of Isabel Marion Duxbury of Sudbury, born November 15th in Providence Bay in the year… as she would say… none of your business announces her sudden passing onTuesday, January 22, 2019. She leaves behind her dear daughter, Darlene (Mike), as well as a cherished feline, Banjo, and two beloved grandchildren, Sarah (Michael) and Joshua. She will be remembered fondly by her long-time companion, Ossie of Spring Bay. Isabel was the youngest daughter of the predeceased Wesley and Nellie Duxbury of Providence Bay. Her loss is felt deeply by her siblings, Ethel (Bill), Helena (Doug) and Winston (Mireille). Isabel was predeceased by siblings Christina, Leona (Frank), Jim (Ada), Emily (Rolly), and Alan (Jean). She was well loved by her many nieces and nephews. In her day Isabel appreciated laughter, the odd rum and Pepsi, Elvis, and her cats. She cherished youthful memories spent with her sister Emily at Johnny Cash concerts. Isabel enjoyed her time spent working with her many friends at OHIP. In her Golden Years, she adored lunches with The Girls, speaking of them often and with great fondness. Isabel will be remembered as quiet and kind, a favourite Aunt, and a wonderful listener. We must not forget to mention her love for the many furry friends she cared for throughout her life. In keeping with her wishes, Isabel will be cremated with a graveside service to follow at a later date. Donations to Whiskers Adoption Centre, a division of S.A.I.N.T.S (Safeguarding Animals In Need Today Society), would be greatly appreciated. www.saintscats.com/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services.

