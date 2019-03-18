ISABEL JEAN HUTTON



It is with great sadness that the Hutton family announces the peaceful passing of Jean Hutton on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Ellen Whitbread (Darren), Graham Hutton (Tina), Kim King (Matt) and Kathy Schiedel (Jon). Proud and loving grandmother to Thomas and Charlotte Whitbread, Bob and Claire Hutton, Mac, Owen and Cody King, Maria, Lucy and Julia Schiedel. Sister of Gard Gammage (Karen), Leslie Fields (Delmer), Sue Gammage, Wally Gammage and Dug Gammage (Cheryl). Sister-in-law of Murray and Gloria Hutton and Kim Gammage. Will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert Hutton, her parents William and Maxine Gammage and her dear aunt Nit. Jean was a graduate of the St. Joseph’s School of Nursing. In her nursing career, she was known to be caring and compassionate with her patients. Later, she enjoyed her responsibilities building the aquatic programs at the Spruce Lodge Therapy Pool in Stratford. Jean was committed to supporting her church and community through decades of selfless service. Her passions involved humanitarian work with Sleeping Children Around the World, working to improve the lives of families in Cuba and welcoming Syrian refugees to St. Marys. Manitoulin Island was a very special place for both Bob and Jean. They worked together in collaboration with Manitoulin Streams to revitalize Norton’s Creek. Jean loved being active and recently participated in the Canada Senior Games in Saint John New Brunswick. She was very proud of her accomplishments. Jean’s grace-filled heart enabled her to embrace people from all walks of life, from her dearest lifelong friends to her most recent friends. Above all, the times Jean spent with her children and grandchildren were her most treasured moments. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be conducted at the St. Marys United Church, 85 Church St. S. St. Marys, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 am. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery. An Open House reception and visitation will then follow in the Community Centre at the St. Marys Pyramid Recreation Centre, 317 James St. S. St. Marys, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association, St. Marys Health Care Foundation (directed to Palliative Care) or Sleeping Children Around The World. Arrangements entrusted to the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, St. Marys (519-284-2820) with online condolences at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca.

