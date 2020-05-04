IRENE LOUISE O’NEILL PALMERJune, 1933 – May 2, 2020

IRENE LOUISE O’NEILL PALMER
June, 1933 – May 2, 2020
Irene Louise O’Neill Palmer, a
summer resident on Lake
Mindemoya, passed away peacefully
at her home in Toronto after a lengthy
journey with Alzheimer/Dementia.
Irene will be sadly missed by husband
Frank, his children Jeff and Alliston,
sister-in-law Jane and Irene’s children
Kevin, Kathee, Megan and Christen and their spouses, 10
grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with
combined families and friends living within Canada and
Internationally. Irene was a RN – Winnipeg General
Nursing College and Masters of Education – major in
Psychology – York University, ending her career at
Thistletown Regional Centre for Children and Adolescents
doing research, evaluation and analytical work, Initially,
after retirement, she spent much of her time as a volunteer
at Covenant House, a youth shelter. A limited memorial
and burial service is being arranged with St. Francis of
Assisi Anglican Church. Condolences and honorary
donations would be appreciated for either the Alzheimer
Society of Canada or St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church
via the Sullivan Funeral Home,
www.SullivanFuneralHome.ca.