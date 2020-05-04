IRENE LOUISE O’NEILL PALMERJune, 1933 – May 2, 2020

IRENE LOUISE O’NEILL PALMER

June, 1933 – May 2, 2020

Irene Louise O’Neill Palmer, a

summer resident on Lake

Mindemoya, passed away peacefully

at her home in Toronto after a lengthy

journey with Alzheimer/Dementia.

Irene will be sadly missed by husband

Frank, his children Jeff and Alliston,

sister-in-law Jane and Irene’s children

Kevin, Kathee, Megan and Christen and their spouses, 10

grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with

combined families and friends living within Canada and

Internationally. Irene was a RN – Winnipeg General

Nursing College and Masters of Education – major in

Psychology – York University, ending her career at

Thistletown Regional Centre for Children and Adolescents

doing research, evaluation and analytical work, Initially,

after retirement, she spent much of her time as a volunteer

at Covenant House, a youth shelter. A limited memorial

and burial service is being arranged with St. Francis of

Assisi Anglican Church. Condolences and honorary

donations would be appreciated for either the Alzheimer

Society of Canada or St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church

via the Sullivan Funeral Home,

www.SullivanFuneralHome.ca.