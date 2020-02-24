IRA DANIAL JAMES CAMPBELL

(JIM)

August 6, 1936 – February 20, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Jim Campbell announces his passing on February 20 at the age of 83. Born August 6, 1936 in Gordon Township. Jim is predeceased by his parents Andrew and Sarah (Middaugh) Campbell, his brother Floyd, his siter Irene Sloss, his wives Gayle Young and Bernadette Rhéaume (Paquette), as well as his special friend Myrna Patterson. Jim will be sadly missed by his sister Laurain Montgomery, his son Perry (Gloria); his three grandchildren, Dustin, Nigel and Sarah; his brother-in-law Marvin Sloss; six stepchildren, Estelle (Gilles) Prevost, Ubald Rhéaume, Marc (Lorna Rhéaume), Colette (Jean-Marc) Ouimet and their respective families. Jim retired back to the Island after his retirement from INCO. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya Emergency Wing.