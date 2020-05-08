Indian Point Bridge work continues

MANITOULIN – Work continued on the Indian Point Bridge in Evansville recently.

“The Indian Point Bridge on Highway 540 is being rehabilitated as part of a larger construction project,” Kristin Franks, regional issues and media advisor with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) told the Recorder on April 20. “The contractor resumed construction operations in mid-March 2020.”

Work had begun on the bridge in 2019, but was curtailed in late fall, to begin again this spring.

As was reported previously, the Ontario government had invested $1.3 billion to rebuild and restore highways and bridges across Ontario, including the Indian Point Bridge.

The rehabilitation of the bridge includes localized repairs to the bridge deck, sidewalk, barrier walls and other structural components, as well as waterproofing/paving of the bridge deck.

To facilitate construction the highway is currently reduced to one lane at the bridge. The bridge was open to two lanes for the winter to allow for proper snow removal and two-way traffic. The work is being carried out by Belanger Construction.

Ms. Franks added, “the construction is expected to be complete by the end of June 2020.”