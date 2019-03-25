INA FEDSIN

June 12, 1929 – March 22, 2019

Ina Fedsin of Gore Bay, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Manitoulin Lodge on Friday, March 22, 2019. Ina is loved and will be sadly missed by her niece Donna Ouimette (Ray Wong), nephew Paul (Christine) Ouimette, sister Wanda Strong and their families. Ina will always be loved and treasured by her family-by-choice Susan Allen (Frank Parcher) Jessica Shaw, and Rebecca (Alex) Shaw. She shared many adventures and special times with her dear friend Nancy Panton. Predeceased by her husband Murray, parents Reuben and Beatrice (Winchester) Strong, brothers Russell Strong, Sonny (Jean) Strong and sister Bonnie St. Jacques. Mary Ina Strong was born in Dalhousie, New Brunswick on June 12, 1929 and moved to Hamilton at the age 14 where she started working at Stanley Works (making hinges for army tanks in 1943). Later she worked for Remington (making typewriters – “not such a good job!”) and Sovereign Patterns (china). At the age of 18 she went to work at American Can where she met Murray (married in 1949) and where they both worked until retirement brought them to their “forever home” in Gore Bay in 1980. Ina’s strong faith and dedication to All Saints’ Anglican Church were evident in all she did, spending many hours working in the capacities of Altar Guild, Eucharistic Assistant, Envelope Secretary, ACW member and, with Murray, keeping the church and grounds. Ina’s passions included sewing, bowling, gardening, travel, cooking, lacing (founding member of the Gore Bay Lace Camp) and spending quality time with her family. Special thanks to: Ina’s “special ladies” (Nancy, Mary Lou, Elsie, Sylvia, Lois) who shared their time and cared for her these past couple of years; the wonderful staff at Manitoulin Lodge for their daily TLC; and Doctors Shelagh McRae, Bob Hamilton and Chantelle Wilson for their compassion and continued care over the years. Visitation was held at the All Saints Anglican Church, Gore Bay, on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10 am until time of the funeral, celebration of her life at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to All Saints Anglican Church (Gore Bay) as expressions of sympathy and may be made through http://www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

