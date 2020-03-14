Important information for the Manitoulin Community on COVID-19 from Manitoulin Health Centre

Manitoulin Health Centre will now be restricting non-essential visits to the hospital. Only ‘essential’ visitors will be allowed on the hospital sites. Essential visitors are those defined as close family visiting patients who are dying or “very ill” and the parents or guardians of an ill child or youth. We recognize these measures may be an adjustment from your regular routine, however, they will be critical to managing the spread of COVID-19 on Manitoulin Island over the coming weeks and protecting our most vulnerable populations.

The majority of patients with COVID-19 experience mild illness. It is therefore vital that people who are sick remain home to prevent the spread of illness to others.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing (shortness of breath).

If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your primary care provider or COVID-19 Updates Canada at 1-833-784-4397 (www.covid-19canada.com) or Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Be sure to mention your symptoms and your travel history, including the countries you recently visited.

If you are coming to the MHC Emergency Department with respiratory issues, please call ahead to 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site).

If you need immediate medical attention, please call 911 and mention your travel history and symptoms.

Patients entering MHC will be actively screened by a staff member upon entry. You must wear a mask while waiting for or receiving treatment to prevent the spread of illness.

At this time, the virus is not circulating locally. However, this is a rapidly changing situation requiring that our organizations, community, and individuals be prepared for the potential wider spread of the infection.

Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 for information about how you can prepare for the spread of COVID-19, how to monitor your health, and what to do if you think you are sick.

