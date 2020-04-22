Impaired driver caught as a result of a traffic complaint

(SUDBURY, ON) – On April 21, 2020 at 11:45 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver travelling eastbound on Highway 17 near Coniston, City of Greater Sudbury.

Shortly thereafter, officers located the vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Jamie DEBASSIGE, age 21, from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released by way of an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 6, 2020 in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the nineteenth driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2020.

Please drive sober!