Impaired driver arrested before noon

On Thursday, October 18 at approximately 11:27 am, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted to an erratic driver on Highway 6, Curtin Township, by a concerned member of the public.

Officers were nearby, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation revealed that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages.

As a result, Marc Drouin, age 51, of Carnarvon Township, has been charged with: driving while ability impaired – motor vehicle (alcohol); driving with over 80 mg of alcohol in blood; and with driving a motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on November 14.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report impaired driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.