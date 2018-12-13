Immediate action needed on opioid crisis, says MP

Ottawa – As the opioid crisis claims more and more lives every day, New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government for a federal declaration of a national public health emergency. On Monday they urged the government to commit significant new dollars and resources to combat what is inarguably a deepening, serious crisis that is affecting Northern Ontario and every region of the country.

“Across Canada, too many families are tragically losing parents, siblings, and children to the opioid crisis,” said NDP MP Carol Hughes (Algoma – Manitoulin – Kapuskasing). “From neighbourhoods to our most remote areas, no community has been untouched by these highly addictive and dangerous drugs.”

Research released by the Angus Reid Institute shows that one in eight Canadians – nearly 3.5 million people – have close friends or family members who have become dependent on opioids in the last five years. However, fewer than one in four Canadians believe that the federal government has ‘responded appropriately’ to this issue. Canada’s New Democrats agree.

“Ten Canadians die every day from opioid-related causes. We need to treat this as the health crisis it is,” added Hughes. “It is clear that the vast majority of Canadians support increasing funds and resources to combatting this serious crisis.”

“New Democrats have been calling for the declaration of a national public health emergency for over two years and are asking the Liberal government to act quickly.”