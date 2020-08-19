I’m Your Neighbour: Sheguiandah’s Terri Boyer a volunteer gardener and avid bookworm

LITTLE CURRENT – Little Current Guardian Pharmacy’s Terri Boyer always has a smile and a cheerful greeting for customers in the store. She credits part of her cheerful demeanor to waking each morning to gaze out of her cottage window below the Ten Mile Point bluffs onto the blue waters of Sheguiandah Bay.

Ms. Boyer and her husband recently sold their home on Pepper Point Road and built the cottage on 96 acres of land that they bought from Bruce Wigle of Ten Mile Point Gallery.

When she isn’t assisting customers at the Guardian or gazing out upon the waters of Sheg Bay, Ms. Boyer most likely is to be found happily working away in the garden. A member of Little Current’s Grass Roots Garden Club, she helps keep the community looking just as bright and cheerful.

An avowed bookworm, Ms. Boyer enjoys delving into a good read and then chatting about what she has discovered between the pages with her friends in a book club.

“We are taking a break for the summer,” said Ms. Boyer. “We had to stop getting together because of the COVID.”

But with her mom and dad just having moved to the Island in the past year and her daughter and long-time partner having moved back North to help out with the family business (Sunswim Pool Concepts and Design Limited of Sudbury) after Ms. Boyer’s father-in-law’s recent passing, Ms. Boyer has plenty of close family nearby to help keep herself occupied.

“My daughter’s boyfriend is also from the Island,” said Ms. Boyer, “and my daughter has stepped into dad’s shoes.”

When it comes to pets, Ms. Boyer is still mourning the loss of her dog (she lost her Labrador when she first moved to the Island to blastomycosis), but she also homes her daughter’s cat.

“I’m terribly allergic to the cat,” she admits. “But it seems to know to only come around me when I am out in the garden with my gloves on.”

Ms. Boyer says that although her cottage below the bluffs is nice, she still plans to build a home up above on the bluffs for a more all-season home.

“The cottage is small and we are planning to build a small home on the bluff,” she said. “We will have the cottage down below for more room when we have guests.”

As for her work at the Little Current Guardian, Ms. Boyer said that she enjoys working with people and helping them to improve their health and lifestyle through the pharmacy’s wide range of off-the-shelf products.

Remember that when you shop locally, you’re supporting friends and neighbours like Terri Boyer at Little Current Guardian Pharmacy.