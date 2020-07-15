I’m your neighbour: Dave Wiggins loves to help his customers solve their problems

MINDEMOYA – Dave Wiggins is a familiar, happy face for all those customers of D.A. Williamson and Sons in Mindemoya, working as a cashier there for the past 15 years and beyond as he was also employed at the century-old hardware store as a teenager.

The son of Wendy and Bruce Wiggins, Dave has three siblings, Angelique, Ashley and Tristan and is the proud uncle of one niece and three nephews.

Following graduation from Manitoulin Secondary School, Dave left for to study television broadcasting in Thunder Bay, moving back to Manitoulin after receiving his diploma. He admits that he didn’t have the opportunity to gain employment in that field as he did not want to stray far from his Northern Ontario roots.

In his spare time Dave enjoys playing hockey, cycling every day, camping and music of all genres. He’s travelled abroad and looks forward to a time when he can again. In fact, he and his cousins are hoping for a special trip to Ireland, Scotland and Wales when it is safe to do so again.

The Wiggins are a tight-knit family and have been utilizing all the technology available to keep in touch during the pandemic with plenty of Zooming and Facetiming over the past few months. In fact, his Pearson Cup baseball team, comprised mainly of expat Islanders, even met up for a Zoom in recent weeks, which he says was a lot of fun.

When asked about his favourite part of Working at D.A. Williamson and Sons, he responds that it’s about the people. “I like helping everybody in any way I can and helping to solve problems.”

Please remember that when you shop local, you’re supporting friends and neighbours like Dave Wiggins.