Illegal cannabis dispensary in AOK leads to arrest

AUNDECK OMNI KANING – On Monday, September 16, members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service as well as the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Drug Enforcement Unit executed a Criminal Code warrant at a residence in Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation based on information that there was an illegal cannabis dispensary located on the property.

As a result of the search warrant, the UCCM Police seized over $12,000 in combined illicit cannabis and illicit cannabis bi-products as well as cash. A 37-year-old male of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation has been charged with the possession of illicit cannabis contrary to Sec. 8 (1) (b) of the Cannabis Act and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to Sec. 10 (2) of the Cannabis Act. A 46-year-old male of Manitowaning has been charged with the possession of illicit cannabis contrary to Sec. 8 (1) (b) of the Cannabis Act and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to Sec. 10 (2) of the Cannabis Act. Both males were released and will make their first appearance at Gore Bay Court at the end of October.