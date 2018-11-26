IDA LAVINA EMBRY (nee Trudeau) April 6, 1969 – October 22, 2018

In Loving Memory Of Ida Lavina Embry (nee Trudeau) “Zasjiwaanh” March 11, 1926 – November 18, 2018. Born on the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, Ida passed into the Spiritworld on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the Wiikwemkoong Nursing Home. Ida was predeceased by her husband Dazel Embry, also predeceased by her daughter Barbara (Peter Chisholm) 1996 and predeceased by her brothers, Archie (Angeline), Ralph (Edith), Eugene (Helena) second wife (Sadie Summers). Ida is survived by her daughter Elaine Trudeau and her sister, Josephine Eshkibok (Robert). Predeceased by her sisters Annie Pangowish (Alphonse), Grace Pitawanakwat (Eli), Christine Belonga (Walter) and Elizabeth. Also survived by her grandsons Roy Archey (Ginger), Richard Hunley (Stephanie), Johnny Chisholm, Charlie Shuman, granddaughters Jacqueline Schewe (Eric), Joanne and Linda. Ida was a 15-year member of the Little Current Branch 173, Ladies Legion Auxilliary. She was also a residential school survivor who continued her schooling through Cambrian College graduating with a one year program in General Arts and Science. Ida enjoyed learning about Reiki Healing, studying metaphysics and Anishinabe traditions. In addition to this, she also enjoyed gardening, canning tomatoes, strawberries and chow chow. She liked to write short stories as well as fiction. Ida Rested at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah from 2 pm on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Funeral Mass was at 11am Thursday, November 22, 2018 at St. Ignatius Church. Burial was at Wiikwemkoong Upper Cemetery. .

- Advertisement -