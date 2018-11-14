Ice Chips to Canoe Quips

Local runners, some of Ontario’s best!

Three young women, already, recognized as some of the fastest competitors of our region just finished racing in the Bantam and Midget Ontario, Championships in Brampton. Lakeview’s Maren Kasunich, finished 14th and Central Manitoulin’s Ava Assinewai finished 18th, against the best of Ontario. Interestingly, they will still be in this age group next year. Whitefish Fall’s Avery Sutherland, finished 14th in her under-16 age category, and she too, will again be in this division next year.

Still with running, Dion Killens who of course, has deep Manitoulin roots, recently qualified for the Canadian Nationals. Dion assisted his University of Western Ontario Mustangs to a Bronze medal in the All-Ontario, University Cross Country Championships held last week at the Thames Valley Golf Club in London. The race was a distance of 10 K.

Mindemoya Thunder graduates two new, goal-scorers!

The Mindemoya Thunder Peewee squad has officially registered two players as official snipers after they each potted a goal over the weekend. Autumn Davy scored her first on Friday night and then Danika Skippen, with her seeing-eye-puck equaled the feat on Sunday! The seal, having now been broken, the Thunder will count on this pair to start denting the twine on a regular basis!

Panther Points

The Manitoulin Panthers Rep teams fared well on Remembrance Day in Little Current. The Bantams picked up a win and a tie against West Ferris (North Bay) Minor “AA” Bantams. The tallies were 6-2 and 2-2 in a double-header at the NEMI Rec Centre. Meanwhile, the Pee Wees played a great game only to drop a 2-1 contest against the always strong Copper Cliff Pee Wee “A” squad. Keep up the hard work, Panthers!

Off their Rock, hockey!

Delaney Bridgeman and her Bantam AA Sudbury Lady Wolves team were off to Oakville for an Invitational tournament this past weekend. Opening in tough against the host, the #5 provincially ranked Oakville Hornets, SLW put in a solid effort but came up short in a 3-1 loss. Then it was the formidable #6 North York Storm and another tough loss, this time 2-0. The near misses continued on Saturday, as SLW dropped a 2-1 loss to #7 London Devilettes. The girls turned it around though and finished on a very strong note, handing the #2 Durham West Lightning their second loss of the season, winning 2-1, with Delaney notching the decisive marker.

Carson Shawana and Liam Bridgeman’s Nickel City Sons AAA Major Bantams competed in back to back weekend tournaments over the past 2 weeks. In last week’s Sudbury Big Nickel tournament, the home side opened with a 3-2 shootout loss to eventual finalists the Thunder Bay Kings. They then dropped a close bout with northern nemesis and eventual champion North Bay Trappers 2-1, and next were closed out by the Ontario Hockey Academy 3 – 0. The boys put in a determined effort against Gloucester Rangers to salvage a win, and some pride, with a 3-2 victory.

This past weekend saw the NCS side travel to Kitchener for the Blueline Tournament. The boys opened against the top American side Syracuse Nationals and went down hard, 5-1. They had a strong bounce back against the Cambridge Hawks, but a hot goalie denied them in an unlucky 1-0 loss. Continuing their determined efforts, the boys downed the Barrie Colts 3-2, and put in a solid game against the formidable, and provincially ranked #2, Southern Tier Admirals. Scoreless after one, penalty troubles leaked into the Sons game and the Admirals potted a power play marker early in the second. Southern Tier added 2 more for a 3-0 final.

Billy Biederman and his Nickel City Sons won the Mississauga “AA” championship this past weekend. Their record included 4 wins and 1 tie capped by a 3-1 victory in the Gold medal game. Congrats Billy and teammates.

A good sport is good for sports.

