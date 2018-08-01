Ice Chips to Canoe Quips

Sudbury Fitness Challenge, Mountain Bike Challenge!

Hats off to Alex Anstice who dominated the field at the 20km, advanced field at last week’s Sudbury Fitness Challenge’s Mountain Bike Challenge. Alex, certainly no stranger to Manitoulin cycling accolades, finished the tough course in only 52 minutes!

Manitoulin Open Water Swim

New to Manitoulin is Assiginack’s first annual Open Water Swim. Initiated by Manitowaning’s Jackie White, this has to be the first competitive swimming event in recent history. The approximately one kilometer event is an out-and-back course that starts at the Manitowaning Beach out to a marker in front of Fanny Island and a return to the township’s beautiful beach. The date is set for Saturday, August 25, with a nice and late start time of 10 am, just when the bay is hitting bathtub temperature.

Registration is from 9 to 10 am and for a fee of only $20. Organizers would prefer that you register in advance at the municipal office or online and then pay on race day. All swimmers must have a bright coloured bathing cap on. Wetsuits are allowed and goggles encouraged. Swimmers wearing fins will be placed in the ‘assisted swimming’ category. Spotters will be in kayaks and boats watching sections of the race. Participants are encouraged to bring their own spotter but the spotter must not interfere with other swimmers. The event will be timed and age categories will be determined at race time based on number and breadth of entries.

In international hockey action!

Kohyn Eshkawkogan of Manitoulin Island is a proud member of the Pro Hockey Development 2018, gold medal team at the European Summer Series in Bolzano, Italy. Kohyn was one of only six underage (2008 born players) out of the 153 players playing in the 2007 birth year tournament. Being a 2008 player, Kohyn was proud of playing up and contributing on this Championship team.

The Tournament had teams from various countries and over seven games, Kohyn was fortunate enough to play against six different countries.

His first game was against Finland and his team came away with a 3-1 victory. They also won their second game against Italy 10-2.

They then faced the highly touted Czech Knights who were also the defending champions.

The Czech team played an aggressive style and came out with a convincing 7-1 victory. Kohyn’s team rebounded nicely and won their next game 5-1 over the Swiss.

This seeded their team, fourth and to face Latvia in the quarter finals. Fortunately, Ted Nolan wasn’t coaching and Kohyn and his team won in dramatic fashion in overtime 4-3.

They then advanced to the semifinals against Draft Day a team made up of Canadians players. After a quick start and building a 4-0 lead. The team held on and advanced to the finals.

In the other semifinal, the Czech Knights defeated SHD Global in convincing fashion by showing no mercy and by winning 12-0.

The Czech Knights had a dominant total of 55 goals for and only seven against. As returning champions, they were expected to repeat as champions.

The championship was filled with drama in the back and forth game. After numerous scoring chances by both teams, the score was still 0-0 after regulation. That set up 3-on-3 overtime, which settled nothing.

Then, as is typical in international play, the game went to a shootout and the Pro Hockey goalie shut the door, not allowing any goals with Pro Hockey scoring one to secure the gold medals.

After seven games, Kohyn was a respectable plus 7 and had 2 assists. Kohyn has played all of his winter hockey on Manitoulin and will be joining the Copper Cliff Major Atom AA Redmen this coming Fall. He will see his first action with his new team in August at an early bird Tournament in Markham.

