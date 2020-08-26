Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

OALE accolades!

Wiikwemkoong’s Wassa Naabin Youth Centre just finished their second of three Outdoor Adventure Leadership Experience (OALE) canoe trips. The trips were designed to promote leadership, learn skills, teamwork, overcoming adversity etc. etc.

Congratulations to the youth: Aurora Ominika-Enosse, Felicity Ominika, Mary Pangowish, Stephane Recollet, Kaleb Dokum, Ben Lewis, Gavin Pangowish, Latrell Peltier and Julian Wemigwans.

Of course their adventure could not be accomplished without the Wasse staff: Nimkii Lavall, Andre Rivers, Seth Peltier, Ross Peltier, Brandon Corbiere, Marcie Tabobondung, Phillip Pitawanakwat and Aidan Negaginijig.

Program lead Lawrence Enosse wants to send out chi-miigwech to their community partners, Wikwemikong Health Centre, Wikwemikong Development Commission, Wii ni n’guch tood LDM, Wikwemikong Tourism, Lands Department, Wasse Tours and Todd Lewis tours. The OALE organization has a third trip going out this week and I will get their names next week!

Panther Hockey information

The Panthers would like to thank everyone who showed interest in their program and for pre-registering with them for the upcoming 2020-2021 season. The registration link for online registration is now closed, unfortunately. The organization can now only wait on confirmation of arena openings. They will communicate a start date as soon as they can.

For those still interested in the Panther rep program that were not able to register online, please email association president Tamey McAllister at assinewai0611@gmail.com.

NOHA Vice squad!

Congratulations to Gayle Payette who was voted as vice president of the Northern Ontario Hockey Association! It is great once again to have Manitoulin represented by great leadership.

Return to hockey!?

Still with hockey, the Ontario Hockey Federation has released an extensive stage by stage plan on how kids, coaches and leagues can hit the ice safely this fall. www.ohf.on.ca/ and click on ‘OHF Return to Hockey Framework.’

Rainbow Ridge Golf Course announces another HIO!

Congrats to Wiikwemkoong’s Pie Trudeau who lazered a drive on hole number two last week for the rarest of golf shots! The feat took place during the 2020 RRGC Senior Men’s Open! However, the best over the whole tournament was a familiar face, golf pro Pierre Trudeau with a great score of 72!

AFV co-ed league mid-season standings

Thanks to the omnipresent sports organizer Gerard Baibomcowai, the AFT Co-ed Slow-Pitch League only has three weeks ago and it has been a blast for the four teams involved. At press time in first place with five wins and one loss is the team of: Amelia “Beebo” McGregor, Lyle Baibomcowai, Bea Miller, Jesse Aguonie, Zane Aguonia, Chase Assiniwe, Cadence Pangowish, Kendy Marie, Danial Madahbee, Nick McGregor, Dee Denny and Klin Assiniwe.

In second with four wins two losses are: Roxxanne Andrea, Brandon Corbs, Courtney Pheasant, Justin A. Peltier, Keya Rivers, Lyndsay Reeb Setterington, Tyler Olmstead, Marcie Tabobondung, Deana Debassige-Wood, Sheldon Mejaki, Greg Trudeau, Robin Debassige and Jason JP Peltier.

Currently in the bronze medal position with two wins four losses features: Jonas Aiabens, Danielle Shawana Trudeau, Joe Ominika, Brooke Eshkakogan, Alvin Dennis, Michael Aiabens, Dana Ominikamigo, Shane O’Mac, Ruby Simon, Cheyenne Rose, Dustin Lavallee and Ser Aiabens.

On the comeback trail with one win and five losses are: Galen Trudeau, Santanna J. Eshkawkogan, Brandon Pheasant, Amber Lewis, Ashley Charlebois, Evan Peltier, Travis Assinewai, Kyle Baibomcowai, Lynnette Ominika, Andre Son Rivers, Jay Wilder and Jenelle Manitowabi.

Gerard was able to develop and run this league through COVID using the following: 1. Teams were made by draft, with captains taking turns picking players; 2. Each player chipped in $50; 3. Couples stayed together when picked; 4. Singles were drafted alone; and 5. Although couples could choose to enter as a single or couple with each team needing six guys and six girls. Additionally, masks are to be worn on the benches and no high-fives!

