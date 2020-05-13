Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Let’s keep active together, apart!

Congrats to the Wiikwemkoong Board of Education and Pontiac phys ed teacher Deana Debassige-Wood who posted a video to YouTube to inspire everyone to get active. The video starts with Ms. Dee explaining the importance of staying healthy by exercising while in isolation. The video then shows lots of students demonstrating how they help out their lungs, heart and muscles. The kids display everything from proper burpees to impressive slapshots! Keep up the good work everyone!

Nooj puts out weekly challenge

Noojmowin Teg Healthy Living Children and Youth Program’s Nelson Rochefort–Wood is posting a picture challenge on Nooj’s Facebook page. The theme this week is “favourite sport or physical activity” and he is asking us to snap a pic of at least one family member demonstrating the theme. Good to see Aysia Francis-Debassige doing yoga on the deck, Finlay Card hiking, Carson Shawana out in his yard on his bench-press, Finn Dewar playing on his tire swing and Ava Corbiere out walking and jumping. Way to go, all!

Deschenes family super active

In continuation of highlighting active families during COVID-19, this week is Little Current’s Deschenes family. First the kids, Autumn, Davin and Roen participated in the Giiwednong Health Link challenge to promote keeping active during the COVID-19 pandemic and they won the early bird prize of an Amazon Echo by submitting their active living TikTok video. The boys have been keeping busy practicing their shots on the hockey net, doing resistance training with their speed chutes and participating in the hockey challenge on Facebook (10 shots, 10 push ups and 10 burpees) and nominating friends. Davin has been practicing dunking his basketball on a nine foot net and playing bump with Roen.

Autumn and her brothers have been practicing their back tucks on the trampoline and working out their arms on our Ninja line. As a whole family they have been going on walks with the dog and evening bike rides. They even cleaned up the garbage on the road to do their part in keeping our environment clean and plastics out of the water. To top it off the kids broke their record of jumping into the lake on April 11th just as the ice came off. Keep going, Team Deschenes.

One more cancelation to report

The Organizing Committee of the Mindemoya Youth Softball Tournament regrettably announce the decision to cancel this year’s 3rd Annual Tournament that was to be held on June 26-28 due to health concerns.

The Mindemoya Youth Softball Tournament committee had been holding out faint hope that this COVID-19 pandemic would have been much more under control would have been able to build on their first two years of softball enthusiasm for the youth of Manitoulin and area. However, with the safety of all concerned the sad decision to cancel the tournament had to be taken.

On a positive note, the committee is looking at a possible option of hosting a smaller event in the fall on September 11-13. This of course will depend on the guidelines as set by our provincial health regulators. This event may too have to be cancelled if life is not back to somewhat normal. Fingers crossed.

NWHL expands and acquires Babstock!

Kelly Babstock, mentioned many times here over the years is turning an exciting new page in her hockey career. Just a few weeks ago, Kelly signed with the National Women’s Hockey League’s expansion team out of Toronto. She has played in four seasons of the league, most recently with the Buffalo Beauts and for three seasons as a member of the Connecticut Whale. Kelly has also appeared in two of the NWHL’s all-star games.

Although growing up in southern Ontario, Babstock is a member of Wiikwemkoong and is still living and working in Connecticut. Incidentally Lawrence Enosse, also of Wiikwemkoong, coached her a few times at Little NHL. Kelly is very excited to be a part of the new franchise that has yet to be named. You can be part of process to pick out a moniker for the squad by visiting Toronto.nwhl.zone.

Koehler makes Lakers!

Congratulations to Little Current’s Sydney Koehler who just recently signed with the Nipissing University Lakers volleyball team. Sydney, recruited to bolster the improved team as an outside hitter, is excited to move into OUA volleyball.

Sad story, again!

Many will already have heard of yet another incident of misogynistic actions by some “athletes,” this time out of the Winnipeg area. A chat group on Instagram, led by Washington Capitals’ Brendan Leipsic along with minor leaguer Jack Rodewald of the Florida Panthers and several other lower level players, lashed into several women online. Thankfully, the NHL has acted swiftly and disciplined those who they have any sort of control over.

Comments that I read were absolutely disgusting and need not be repeated. I have often extolled the virtues of sports. They can instill the best in people and have so many tangible benefits that are hard to dispute. However, there can sometimes be a mob mentality amongst teammates and the baser reactions rule, unfortunately. It seems to be so difficult for anyone to stand up and put a stop to it. I know I have been guilty of sitting idly by when comments have been made in the past. We all have to do better to stop this culture that continues to appear allowable.

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com