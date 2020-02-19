Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Manitoulin Mustangs’ Volleyball victors!

Huge congratulations to the Manitoulin Secondary Mustangs junior girls’ volleyball team who recently won the North Shore Secondary Schools’ Association title and garnered a berth into the all-Northern Ontario (NOSSA) Championships. However, due to the labour unrest with the [rovince and labour unions the date and even possibility of the tournament is still unsure.

The Mustangs (Nulli Secundus) were victorious over the second place Espanola High School’s EHS Spartans. Congratulations to players: Darci Debassige, Jordan Bailey, Chloe Peltier, Sophie Heitkamp, Madison Skippen, Autumn Deschenes, Whittier Gauthier who rounded out the Grade 10s and then the upstart 9ers: Nicole Cress, Aysia Francis, Sabrina Shames, Jazmin Colwell, Mikayla McCaffrey, Kate Chapman and Noelle Naokwagijig. Hats off as well to coaches Steve Doane, Neil Debassge and Andrew Argall. Of course, perennial volleyball coach Derek Debassige helped out the junior team as well as the senior team, who finished in third place.

Island curling future!

Last weekend, the Providence Bay Junior Curling program held their Hit-Draw-Tap competition, which is a nationwide competition run by Curling Canada. Each curler throws five hits, five draws and five taps and gains point based on where their rock ends up. In the age 8 and under category, Liam McLean had the highest score, followed by Parker Johnston in second and Devon MacKelvie in third place. Liam, Parker and Devon also finished in the top 20 in Northern Ontario. In the age 9-13 category, Eric Wahl obtained the highest score, followed by Avery Barnes in second and Andrew Hague in third. Avery also finished in the top 20 in Northern Ontario and Eric finished second in Northern Ontario! Eric now moves on to compete in the Northern Ontario Hit-Draw-Tap championships that will be held March 7 in Sault Ste. Marie. Great job curlers and of course coach Angela Johnston!

Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association playoffs looms

With the MMHA regular season ending and their trade deadline come and gone this past weekend here are the present standings. In Atom, M’Chigeeng had 30 pts to Wiikwemgoong’s 27. The Peewee division was led by Wiikwemkoong with 36 pts to Mindemoya’s 27. The Bantam race was very tight between Mindemoya, 29, and Wiikwemkoong with 28. Finally, M’Chigeeng stole the show in midget with 32 points and Little Current having had 19. Let’s all have a competitive, yet civil playoffs everyone!

Local running inspirations!

Hats off to coach Gerry Holliday and his expanded training livery. Maren Kasunich and Ava Assinewai have been put through Gerry’s paces and pacing for a number of years and because of their dedication thus success there are others seeking out Gerry’s magic mix. Although there is still a lot of snow on the roads and tracks six additional athletes wishing to improve their game. At this points the stable requirements is a core strengthening regimen and then High Intensity Interval Training will follow. Coach Holliday understands that all of these athletes all have other cross-training opportunities from hockey to karate. It is important that at this early part of the season, that his athletes work on their general fitness levels before track training starts in earnest.

Congratulations as well are: Rowan Kasunich, Easton Assinewai, Xavier Mara as well as Mackenzie, T.J. and Morgan Green. Stay with the program guys and you will meet your potential!

Island women win local tournament

In Wiikwemkoong’s 5th Annual Hockey tournament (February 14-16) the winning team was the Victorious Secret team. Congratulations to: Hiawatha Osawamick, Taryn Peltier, Sabrina Trudeau, Elena Manitowabi, Nikki Trudeau, Demi Mathias, Delini Trudeau, Harmony Rivers, Halli Debassige (Morningstar), Julie Vachon, Brooke Eshkawkogan, Ashley Jacko, Seneca Manitowabi and Hannah Muskegon.

Sudbury Rocks weekend to change

Still with running, after 15 years, the Sudbury Rocks race extravaganza has moved away from its usual date of the Mother’s Day weekend to Sunday, May 31. As usual, many Manitoulin runners make the trip over for the Rocks and maybe get some shopping in to boot! However, there is an added bonus to this year’s event, organizers have also announced that the race will benefit the Northern Cancer Foundation for 2020.

“We’re excited to bring the SudburyROCKS!!! Marathon to a new date,” said Brent Walker, race director, in a press release. “We’re hoping it brings warmer weather, more runners and increased volunteering. We’re also very pleased to once again be working with the Northern Cancer Foundation with the race this year and with the help of our runners, we have an opportunity to put our best foot forward for local cancer care. Funds raised through this event support world class research and care delivered at the Northeast Cancer Centre.”

Over the last 14 years, Sudbury Rocks has proven itself to be one of northeastern Ontario’s most popular races, and is Sudbury’s only Boston Marathon qualifier. For instance, last year’s race alone saw more than 1,800 runners and walkers take part. For more information or to register for SudburyROCKS!!!, visit www.sudburyrocksmarathon.com.

A good sport is good for sports.

