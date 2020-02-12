Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Hoop dancing upper echelon!

Congratulations to Wiikwemkoong’s Lisa Odjig who took Silver in Phoenix, Arizona at the World Hoop Dance Championship. Lisa, in a largely, male dominant competition, lost by a mere single point. Lisa was previously World Champion in 2000 and 2002. Very impressive, Lisa, keep up the hard work!

Manitoulin Minor Hockey Spotlight!

The 2019-2020 hockey season has been nothing short of exciting for the Novice Mindemoya Thunder Team. They began the hockey season in November and have only played half-ice games until this past weekend. With the guidance of Head Coach Rob Sheppard, Assistant Coach TJ McDermid and Trainor Sam Gilchrist, the team travelled to Sudbury to participate in a full ice tournament. The players had limited experience and understanding of offsides, icings et cetera but they took on the challenge and excelled.

All players took to the ice and played four very thrilling games. All players should be very proud. Charleigh Carrick, Gibson Gilchrist, Reid Hare and Evan McDermid were awarded “Defensive MVP” and Logan Hayden, Ella King, Oliver Symons and Lily Carrick were awarded “Offensive MVP.” Each player has overcome leaps and bounds since the beginning of the hockey season. Congratulation’s players, coaches and parents alike! I hope everyone and let is keep it up until midget!

Basketball, off the rock!

Brooke Gibeault, Anina Pangowish and Monica Jacko have been local and noteworthy in the Ontario Native Basketball Invitational (ONBI)! The Ontario Native Basketball Invitational brings together teams from across Ontario to compete in a friendly, yet competitive invitational tournament. Youths ages 14-18 travel with their teams and family members to compete and have fun. With a number of cultural and leadership activities offered throughout the entire tournament, ONBI builds confidence, creates friendships and strengthens communities, while creating opportunities for Indigenous youth to participate in competitive sport with their peers. The ONBI is also an identifier for participation in the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).

Pickle ball opportunity!

The pickle ball experience is a win, win, win! Picture a sport that is easy to learn, an amazing aerobic and anaerobic exercise as well as an incredible social prospect. The game is currently being played at the Aundeck Omni Kaning (AOK) Four Directions Complex. The fun is to be had on Monday evenings (6 to 8 pm), and on Wednesdays and Fridays (10 am to 12 pm). Participants should plan to arrive a few minutes early for warm up prior to these times. Garry Wolfe is currently filling in as coordinator and so you may direct any questions to him at keithholtze@sympatico.ca.

Family Day fishing?!

This coming weekend marks the MNRF’s free fishing weekend. The Ontario Family Fishing Events is a province-wide opportunity for Canadian residents to fish Ontario waters without the otherwise mandatory fishing version outdoors card. The Ontario Government has designated four periods throughout the year as license-free.

What a great warm-up for the following weekend’s 2020 Manitoulin Ice Showdown. The extravaganza features derby host and Canadian fishing icon Bob Izumi! For rules, regulations and any additional info, check out www.FishManitoulin.com.

A good sport is good for sports.

