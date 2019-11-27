Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

NDMHL schedule efficiency

It was hockey day in Little Current on Sunday as a full slate of six games was played at the Little Current-Howland Recreation Centre, with the Panther atom, peewee and bantam teams all participating in double-header action.

The bantam side were in tough with two tilts against the Northshore Thundercats, who are in first place overall in the Nickel District Minor Hockey League (NDMHL) bantam division two, and were undefeated after 11 games.

The bantam Panthers fell 8-0 in the first game and 9-1 in game two. The peewee Panthers fared better, defeating the Sudbury Wolves Major A side 4-3 in game one before shutting them out 3-0 in the second game, making their early season record 5-1—good for third place in their division.

The atoms also had a good day, taking down the Copper Cliff minor AA Reds 6-2 in the first match, and then handing the Nickel City Knights Major A side a 8-3 drubbing to finish the day.

The wins leave the atoms with a 4-2 record, good for an early second-place standing in NDMHL’s atom division one, conference one.

Hats off to all those staying active!

This fall the Zumba dancers on Manitoulin have been actively participating in Mindemoya and Kagawong. Classes are held on Tuesday evenings at Central Manitoulin Public School and on Thursday nights at the Kagawong Community Hall.

Instructor Casey Boisvert leads classes that work your abs, thighs and arms while providing a full hour of cardio. This week ends the fall session; however, the winter session starts in January and is open to all ages and abilities.

Great work, everyone, see you in the new year!

Curling youngsters improve their game

The Providence Bay Youth Curling Club has been in full swing for more than one month. Curlers follow the Little Rocks program, learning the rules and how to accurately play the stones. Youth progress through the program demonstrating their skills and knowledge while earning levels.

Good luck in Espanola at your upcoming bonspiel! If you happen to be in Providence Bay this weekend, stop by to see the Meatspiel happening at the curling rink.

Great NOJHL news!

Gregory Trudeau-Paquet and his Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL) Powassan Voodoos reached the pinnacle of Canadian Junior A hockey with the coveted and anticipated weekly top 20 Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) standings.

In week nine, the CJHL posted, “another week, another new number one team in the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s top 20 rankings, announced Monday, as the soaring Powassan Voodoos (NOJHL) move up to lead the national listings in the 131-team CJHL. Powassan has reeled off 20 straight victories in Northern Ontario and sit with a solid 22-1 overall record to presently pace their 12-team league.”

Currently, the Voodoos have dropped slightly but are still staying within striking distance amongst the upper echelon of this highly competitive league and sit at fifth place, but these standings are always very fluid at this point in the season.

Greg, personally, is now tied for third place in the high-scoring league with 38 points in only 25 matches. He is in competition with the surprising success of the Blind River Beavers and super-high scoring Caleb Serre who is a solid 20 points ahead of the second-place shooter.

Keep up the good work, Gregory!

Island Elementary Volleyball Championships

After a long season of preparation, Manitoulin’s volleyball players are ready to put their training up to the test of other Island schools. The Manitoulin Island Volleyball Championships for both boys and girls will take place tomorrow, Thursday, November 28 at the Four Directions Complex in Aundeck Omni Kaning.

Several teams will be competing in the Rainbow District School Board’s championship next week. Local schools will then divide up their teams to make co-ed squads for the November 12 co-ed tournament back at the Four Directions Complex in AOK. Good luck to all teams.

A good sport is good for sports. chipstoquips@gmail.com