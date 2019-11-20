Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Good Deeds Cup contenders

Hats off to Coach Scot Hughson and his Manitoulin Panthers peewee team who have entered into the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. The premise of the contest is “to inspire young Canadians to do good by transforming the positive values through hockey into Good Deeds.”

The team has committed to helping out Manitoulin Family Resources because all of the great work they do, especially at this time of year with their inspirational Christmas Basket Campaign.

The team also has some help from a Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) team of all Jewish players who will do a cultural exchange with the Panther squad. The GTHL side will travel north for a couple of days, December 15-16 for a tour of the Island and an exhibition game. Upon hearing that the Panthers had pledged to help out Manitoulin Family Resources the Toronto team has begun doing their own food drive and will deliver their collection just in time for the drive. If any local people have donations for the 2019 campaign they are encouraged to drop off food or toys at the Mindemoya Missionary Church ideally on December 16.

The Manitoulin team will get a treat in the new year with a reciprocal invitation to go to Toronto for the same generous offer of cultural experiences, food and hockey of course! Congratulations to Coach Hughson and team: Greyson Orford, Ryland Priddle, Keannu Bisschops, Rylan Carrick, William McComb, Kyle Nodecker, Jack Carter, Noah Grenier, Corbin Best, Gage Hughson, Mya Balfe, Zaagaasge Toulouse, Liam Lariviere, Caleb Lockeyer, Zacharie Seguin, Isabella Hughson and Kallan Jones. Also congratulations to the other team staff including: Clayton Best, Jacqueline Carter, Jason Hughson, Daylin Orford and Travis Orford.

Kudos to Canadore Players

Congratulations to the Canadore Panthers men’s hockey team on a great start to the year. The crew, with a strong Manitoulin core finished as runners-up in the championship game of the Humber Tournament down in Barrie. The team demonstrated skill, grit and just never quit and was well represented by Manitoulin Island Anishinabek. Evan Peltier of Wiikwemkoong, Ethan Corbiere of Aundeck Omni Kaning and Kyle Debassige of M’Chigeeng First Nation. Ethan and Kyle teamed up as linemates to record nine points collectively and Evan posted two shut-outs. Also representing Canadore women’s team was Harmony Rivers. Hats off to all Island players personifying their home so well.

NOJHL highlight!

A Gregory Trudeau-Paquet power play goal, halfway through overtime helped thwart a late comeback by the Cochrane Crunch as the Powassan Voodoos pulled out their 19th straight Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League victory with a 3-2 decision Sunday at the Powassan Sportsplex.

Gregory has 37 points in just 23 games. He has become a much balanced weapon with 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points and third overall in the all of NOJHL scoring.

The Voodoos are at the top of the league thanks now insmall part to Mr. Trudeau-Paquet with a stellar 22 and 1 record in a mere 23 games. Their closest contenders are the Timmins’ Rock with four less points.

Lacrosse award

Congratulations to Manitoulin’s Bo Peltier (Nipissing University) on being named to The 2019 CUFLA’s All-Baggataway Cup team. Bo is included on attack with a player from Western and Trent University.

