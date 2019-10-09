Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Elementary Cross Country

The annual Wiky Invitational Cross Country Meet took place last Thursday under a potentially, ominous weather forecast. Although the day was not without a constant mist it did not deter the runners from putting on these great top-four performances.

Individual division races were all exciting with some amazing stories along the way. In the seven and under girls, Wiikwemkoong finished one, three and fourth but with a great push for first with Savannah Lane from C. C. McLean being edged into second. The Wasse Abin students took the rest respectively; Laily Shawanda, first; Peyton Kaboni, third; and Peyton Springer, fourth. In the boys’ race CMPS’s Jesse Cooper and Logan Hayden took the top-two spots while Simon Fessenden (LCPS) and Isaac Locke (C. C. McLean) completed the quartet.

Meanwhile, up in the elder eight-year-old class, the awards were spread amongst four schools in the competitive girl division. Congratulations to Birch Island’s Violet Sutherland, Lily S. (LCPS), Jamie Lynn Peltier (Wasse Abin) and Ara (APS). In the boys’ race the Central Manitoulin Eagles took the top three of four spots. Easton Assinewai ripped through the course in first and then classmate David Joyce finished in second in shoes, his Mom discovered later, that had a one-inch diameter hole in the heel. Collin Campbell (CCMC) was third and CMPS Eagle, Nikki Keller was third.

In the 9-10 event, Assiginack’s Lily Stewart crossed in first, Samantha McKenzie (CMPS) was second, Rowyn Kasunich (Lakeview) and then Scarlet Mohr (CMPS) was barely edged out for fourth. In the boys’ race there occurred only what can be called a directional nightmare. Many runners failed to complete the extra loop and whether they knew it or not did not run the full distance as the top three runners. Congrats to Jack Bridgeman and Jonah Balfe (CMPS) and Lucas Lecaire (CCMC) took the top three.

The 11-12 girl class featured Grade 6 Mya Balfe (CMPS) in first, Renee Foster (CCMC) second, then Sadie Bridgeman and Ava Corbiere (both CMPS) in third and fourth. In the guys’ contest Mindemoya’s Liam Lariviere finished first while Rylan Pennie (APS), Corbin Best (CCMC) and Dane Gibeault (APS) rounded out the top-four.

The 13-plus group congratulated those motivated individuals who managed to be one of the few who still ran in the elementary cross country and I can only hope they continue into high school. The girls’ race featured some elite runners with Maren Kasunich (Lakeview), first; Ava Assinewai, (CMPS), Annie Balfe (CMPS) and Morgan Green (LCPS), respectively. During the boys’ race Assiginack’s Brodie Pennie ran a smart, tactical race to push ahead just in the last 50m to take the race over LCPS’s Davin Deschamps. In third and fourth were Hugh McLaughlin (CCMC) and Eli Locke (CCMC).

Finally, in the aggregate school team division the results were very close. With a three way tie for second (APS, Wasse Abin, LCPS) having accumulating the same 10.5 points allowed CMPS to take the overall team total.

Mustang minute!

The Manitoulin Mustangs senior boys’ volleyball team has their sights set high this season. Their goal is to represent Northern Ontario at the Ontario finals in Belleville this November. The team had over 20 hours of practice time in, and a silver medal finish in a Sudbury invitational tournament when they started league play last week. They opened the season with four wins in straight sets holding the competition to an average of under 13 points per set. Coach Mike Wesno thinks that the team has the talent to get to OFSAA with continued hard work in practice. The team has also greatly benefited from the expert instruction of Derek Debassige (former varsity player) at practices. Team members include: Nathan Temple, Boston Thibault, Austin Purvis, Ben Marshall, Carter Abotossaway, Lucas Abotossaway, Mike Madahbee, Shannon Debassige and Carter Moggy. Good luck, guys!

Off the Rock

The Bantam 1 AA Sudbury Lady Wolves (SLW), and Mindemoya’s Delaney Bridgeman, were in Toronto this past weekend, kicking off their 2019-2020 LLFHL regular season. In a tough Friday night opener at the 8-1-1 Leaside Wildcats, the SLW side broke through in the first as Delaney’s shot from the point was tipped in front and squeaked through. Celebrations were cut short as Leaside answered back six seconds later. Into the second, Delaney stole the puck in the corner on a hard fore-check and set up winger CJ Pardy for a 2-1 lead. Later in the third, Delaney found CJ again and it was 3-1. Not ready to concede, Leaside battled back to make it 3-3. Late in the game, Delaney joined a scrum on the boards at the SLW blue-line, battled to win the puck and kicked a breakaway pass to CJ, who flew down the wing and wristed the possible hat-trick winner a tad too high, and the match ended in a 3-3 tie.

Saturday saw the SLW take a 1-0 decision in Markham-Stouffville from the Stars, while Sunday’s home match at York University versus the Scarborough Sharks ended in a 1-1 tie, with Delaney and CJ pairing again, Delaney this time going with the more traditional stick pass to send CJ in alone. A hard working weekend saw the girls go 1-0-2, and Delaney put up an impressive +5. Great job girls!

NOJHL Notes!

Ok, Gregory Trudeau Paquet has had game-star accolades in five of his last eight games and has just been made star of the week on Monday? Oh well, the team is doing great and lead the NOJHL with 20 points and their stellar 10 – 1 – 0 record.

