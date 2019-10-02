Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Manitoulin Elementary Three-Pitch

The annual Manitoulin Three Pitch tournament happened on Manitoulin this past week. After a rain-out last week, Monday dawned favourable, albeit with a threatening forecast, but both the junior and senior championships were able to finish before the clouds opened up and had a torrential downpour that would have easily, likely put off or canceled the 2019 edition.

C. C. McLean in Gore Bay was the host for the junior tournament. After a hard-fought day, the Central Manitoulin Eagles took both the ‘A’ and ‘B’ divisions. Congratulations to coaches Laura Hagman and Christa King who trained their charges to develop their ball skills and be able to think ahead and anticipate what play needs to be made. They prepared them well.

On the ‘A’ team were Lucas Brown (first), Scarlet Mohr (field/bat catcher), Kohan Campbell (third), Erin Spry (field, short), Jack Bridgeman (shadow), Ava Corbiere (field), Jonah Balfe (short/first), Mya Balfe (shadow), Chase Taylor (bat catcher/second), Kaci Larivierre (field/shadow), Rylan Carrick (second/short/pitcher) and Samantha McKenzie (field, third).

The ‘B’ team featured: Benny Cooper (shadow/short), Elizabeth Cooper (field), Max King (shadow/second/pitcher), Brinley Watson (field/third), Jonathan Cooper (first), Lexi Fisher (field), Adam Spry (second), Lily Mack (field/short), Thomas Redmond (third), Grace Tuerk (bat catcher/field), Josiah Wilton (shadow/first) and, of course, and Cori Brown (short/bat catcher).

Meanwhile, over at the ‘hub’ in Mindemoya, the Grade 7 and 8 players battled out very close-played contests. It all came down to the two Gore Bay, C. C. McLean teams which ended up third and fourth in the so-called consolation round. With the gold and silver medals in the offing, Assiginack and Central Manitoulin entered into the final game with very comparable records but the Manitowaning All Stars edged the host Eagles by an eight to seven difference. Congratulations to the All Stars roster of Ms. Shain and Ron Cooper (coaches), Emily Roque, Jordyn Holmes, Phoenix Hoy, Brooke Gibeault, William McComb, Noah Holmes, Grace Pennie, Cameron Meawasige, Brodie Pennie, Andrew Cooper, Brodie Harasym and Mathis Bredin.

Locals at Track North demand attention

Coach Gerry Holliday and his apprentices continue to impress in the region, running circles just ahead of our local running circuit. Track North held its annual Laurentian Cross Country Challenge last week for the best of the best in this early-season salvo.

Lakeview’s Maren Kasunich broke yet another record with her 11:28 time at the tough three-kilometre course. Yes, I have done the math: scary-fast. Central Manitoulin’s Ava Assinewai was not far behind in third position over 206 other racers.

Panther parade!

On Sunday, the Panther Atoms hosted the Sudbury Minor ‘A’ Wolves at the Northeast Town rec centre, with a chance to improve their pre-season record from 1—1. In a one-sided affair, the fast skating Manitoulin squad were clicking on all cylinders and handled the Wolves easily, skating to a 13-0 victory.

One event occurred in the game that may have a lasting impact on Island hockey this season though, and the already shorthanded Island officiating ranks. Just past the midway point of the second period, referee Andrew Preyde caught an edge and fell backwards, hard, breaking his wrist. The game was paused while the fallen official was attended to by the Wolves’ trainer, a doctor. After a quick splint it was off to the hospital for x-rays and casting. The entire Manitoulin hockey community wishes you well Andrew, and of course, a speedy recovery. You will be sorely missed!

NOJHL star still shines

Wiikwemkoong’s Greg Trudeau Paquet racked up yet another first-star recognition after his Powassan Voodoos 8-2 win over the French River Rapids with a two goal and one assist effort. Keep it up, Greg!

Run for the Cure!

All are invited to run or walk with everyone on Sunday, October 6 for the CIBC Run for the Cure in Sudbury. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve participated for years, organizers look forward to having you join the movement! Help make this year’s event inspirational and memorable, all while you help the Canadian Cancer Society create a future without breast cancer.

The run’s start time is set for 10 am on Sunday at Cambrian College, 1400 Barrydowne Rd and its contact email is sudbury@cbcfcloud.org. However, for more complete information you can visit the Sudbury Rocks Running Club website, as always a cornucopia of local fitness opportunities. (SudburyRocks.ca/events.htm).

