Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

The annual cross-country running season starts earlier for some athletes than others. There is a quartet of Manitoulin runners who have been putting in the training right through August and September to compete among the best of the best in Ontario! Timmins has long been a hot-bed of the fastest-flying kids over the trails and fairways north of the 45th latitude.

Over their past late-summer training time, a doublet of very athletic siblings were a force to be reckoned with at the 39th annual Brother R Samur XC Invitational. Easton Assiniwai broke the record in the Grade 3 race, finishing in fourth in a super competitive field. His sister Ava, just in Grade 8, ran in the Grade 9 race and also set a new record for the course by four seconds. Lakeview School’s siblings were equally impressive with the younger Rowyn Kasunich finishing in second with a time only one second slower than the first place winner. Meanwhile, her accomplished older sister Maren beat the Grade 8 record and the nearest on her heels was close to a minute behind her. Congratulations as well to their coach Gerry Holliday who has put in many hours of individual training plans and coaching.

Off her rock hockey

Assistant captain Delaney Bridgeman and her Sudbury Lady Wolves ‘AA’ Bantam side started their season with two exhibition games that ended in 0 – 0 and 1 – 1 ties versus the North Bay Ice Boltz two weeks ago.

This past Friday the girls were off to Stoney Creek to take part in the 2019 showcase tournament. The SLW side got off to a slow start, falling to the Madison Capitals 3 – 0. In a quick bounce back game that afternoon, SLW beat Milwaukee Jr. Admirals 4 – 1 on the strength of Delaney’s four-point game, a hat trick and a primary assist. On Saturday the girls fell to Kingston 5 – 1 and were losing 1 – 0 to Detroit Honeybaked when Delaney stole the puck at the blue line and outraced the defender down the wing for the breakaway, ripping a top-shelf ‘wrister’ to tie it.

After five minutes of the four-on-four overtime session solved nothing, the game ended in a 1 – 1 tie. On Sunday the SLW girls were in tough against a Cambridge side that managed to remain penalty free despite taking full advantage of being a much bigger group, and a frustrated, overpowered Lady Wolves team fell 5 -0. Good job, Boogie!

Local runner reaches ‘commander’ status

Congratulations to Steve Redmond who recently completed the half marathon at the Canadian Army run in only 1:44. On top of that, he also ran a 22-minute 5k just before! Doing both is referred to as the “Commanders Challenge.”

An eternal cheerleader, his wife Marie also walked the course in only a slightly less timeframe. Way to go, Marie and Steve!

Central Manitoulin minor hockey

It’s that time of year again! Registration for the 2019-2020 hockey season will be tomorrow, Thursday September 26 from 6 to 8 pm, upstairs at the Mindemoya Arena. The organization will even be providing a free BBQ. Registration fees are variable depending upon parents’ fundraising commitments. Please note, however, that there will be only one registration night and fees are due tomorrow.

Additionally, there will be an equipment swap happening at registration.

NSSSA golf

Last week, some Manitoulin Secondary School golfers did very well at the North Shore Secondary Schools Association (NSSSA) competition with a possible trip to the Northern Ontario (NOSSA) championships. In the boys’ individual standings, Carter Abotossaway shot an 82 to finish first, seven shots better than his Elliot Lake rival in second. The Mustang boys’ team finished first overall thanks to Carter, Boston Thibault, Ben Marshall and Gabe Hare.

On the girls’ side, Wiikwemkoong High School’s Jasmyn Manitowabi finished second overall in her division. Congratulations to all local participants!

NOJHL watch

Wiikwemkoong’s Greg Trudeau Paquet was the first star for his Powasson Voodoos overtime win over Timmins in which he scored the winning goal. That makes it three stars in three consecutive games. Wow, are you kidding me?! Congratulations, Greg.

