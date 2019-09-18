Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

More than Full Value Fitness!

The Balfe experience may be perceived differently by observers and participants alike! With an emphasis focused on personal improvement and the requisite positive attitude, there was no way not to come away from this amazing, functional fitness opportunity without an optimistic experience! Notwithstanding anybody’s’ previous “bad taste” after competing against the gym monsters of the Island, the idea with Full Value Fitness is on self-improvement.

With such an amazing inaugural event it was encouraging that participation increased by 22 people to track a total number of 86 athletes! On top of that, the Balfe crew is (was) also offering another chance to improve their personal fitness levels. Albeit after press time yesterday, (Tuesday) Jon was actually offering to allow athletes to compete in a second competition to hockey players and others not able to attend the main event.

Jon Balfe reports that lots of people were beating their scores from last year and because they keep the data so participants can have a goal for the next year. With all funds raised going to local not for profit initiatives that impact the entire Island it is a definite win-win.

The way it worked is that everyone does the same events but there are different weights or heights you can do. If you do a higher level of difficulty you get a deduction off the number of seconds that it took you to complete the course. That said, if you step up in weight but it slows you down more than the deduction grant, it is likely not worth it, in regard to getting a better score. The idea is to encourage people to keep moving up yet not over doing it. For us veteran “athletes,” Jon plans on making some changes next year in regard to better accessibility for older participants.

Off their Rock, hockey!

Over the last number of days, Countryside arena (Sudbury) was home to some of the best AAA Peewee and Bantam players in Northern Ontario. The highly anticipated start of the Northern Ontario Hockey League (NOHL) AAA season opened with this showcase-style event and even attracted long time hockey aficionados Gayle and Mike Payette who were seen in the rinks all weekend.

Greyson Case and Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Manitoulin D-Men, helped stifle the Minor Peewee opponents this past weekend. Their Nickel City Sons’ team had just three goals scored against them in as many games.

Kohyn, incidentally, was also interviewed and was one of the featured players for a recent SudburySports.com column. The youngster had a couple of key goals and one MVP accolade in the Sons’ recent Ottawa Fall Classic in Kanata. Although the Sons lost in the semi-finals, their strong, defensive, team-play had them within striking distance in every single game.

Their strong D contributed to topping the 2019 OHF Provincial Champions, the Sault Ste Marie Jr. Greyhounds, by a score of 5-1. The Minor Peewee Sons finished the weekend with a 3-0-0 record outscoring their opponents 14-3.

Another Minor Peewee, Ashton Pitawanakwat, who has ties to Wiikwemkoong, was very strong offensively for his Minor Peewee Sudbury Wolves and had a hat trick in his final game of the weekend.

In the Major Bantam division, Billy Biedermann of Little Current was a big contributor to the 1-0-2 record of the Major Bantam Nickel City Sons AAA team.

Jaden Shawana is another Island kid playing elite hockey over Sudbury way. Jaden like his dad (Eddie) is an upper echelon defenseman. He and his AAA Wolves picked up the Silver medals in an Early-Bird tournament in Richmond Hill Last weekend.

Greg Trudeau-Paquet was the first star in a weekend overtime win over Timmins in which he scored the winning goal for his NOJHL Powasson Voodoos side! That makes it three stars in three consecutive games. Great job, Gregory.

Caydence Webkamigad (mother Colleen) accomplished an amazing athletic feat last week. Already an elite female hockey player, she was able to earn a spot on the perennially-strong St. Charles College Cardinals boys’ football team of the SSHSA high school league!

Good luck all, to your seasons!

Great golf opportunity for kids!

The annual BMO Youth Golf Tour will be coming up soon at the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course on Saturday September 28. This amazing opportunity is just $15 a player and the event is open to ages 5 to 13 and includes a day of golf and a 9-hole extravaganza with lunch and prizes. The details include a 9:30 am registration with a shot gun start and a lunch to follow. To Register Contact the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course in Manitowaning at 705 859-2990.

A good sport is good for sports

