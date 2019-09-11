Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Full Value Fitness enters second year

Founder Jon Balfe and many volunteers will be hosting the second annual Full Value Fitness Challenge, slated for September 14 up on the track at Manitoulin Secondary School. With all proceeds going to local, not for profits it is a way to compete in a unique variety of functional fitness exercises what a great double benefit. Jon has everything well organized and you can get much more detailed info on the his Full Value Fitness Facebook event.

Jon is also asking that if you are a no –for-profit in need of funds his contact info is in the amazing video trailer that promotes the event in the event page. He again sends thanks to Pat Noyes for taking the time to get the info corrected for the trailer. Jon will be posting the details in the discussion section of the event. As per last year, there will be a sign-up sheet on line so that people can pick a time slot so that you are not waiting around too long before you get to record your results.

Here are the activities that you can expect to challenge you! There is to be a Sled Pull/Drag, Farmers Walk, Overhead Lunge, Jump and a (dryland) Row.

Mount Revelstoke Steamer

Mindemoya expatriate Evan Bayer now makes home in Calgary and takes advantage of all the natural wonders of the mountains and foothills in running sneakers and cycling shoes and often on the podium for some top level races. Just on the last weekend of August, Evan took on the Mount Revelstoke Steamer. The cycling hill-climb race is a mere 26 km distance but the 5.6 percent average grade puts the finish line some 1450m of net elevation gain! Picture nearly one and a half kilometers straight up! Not only is that a bizarre thought, there is the huge loss of oxygen as racers pass through several climate zones to get to the summit to endure. Evan was the fastest of 82 finishers clocking the route in just 1:08:14! Congratulations, Evan!

First Annual Paul A. Taibossigai Memorial Fastball and Slo-Pitch Tournament

As a tribute to the late, avid local sportsman Paul Taibossigai, friends Jerry Debassige and Andrew “Snooze” Corbiere founded this first annual event. The winners for men’s fastball side was the Sagamok Hounds over North Shore rivals the Spanish Bisons!

In the women’s slo-pitch division it was Team Bepsi over Bat Intentions. Organizers want to thank umpires Delroy Prescott, Jim Brando, Hoss McPherson and Tyson Francis. Kudos also goes out to the sponsors and many donations to Rydell and Tate and the Cliff Runners Ball Club and to the family and friends who helped put the tournament together on a short notice. Snooze promises that next year will be bigger and better.

Central Manitoulin Public School benefit of

updated ball diamond!

Thanks to the efforts of the Pearson Cup and Mindemoya Youth Co-ed Softball Tournaments, in a joint agreement with the Rainbow District School Board, the kids at CMPS had a brand new regulation size infield to play softball on the first day of school. Many thanks to both those organizations as well as Greg Lockeyer and Principal David Wiwchar for providing a ‘win-win’ for everyone!

Fall sports back in gear!

With school athletes back in action many kids find themselves torn between the desire to do their best in the sports they love and the finite number of hours in the day to train for all the different sports, muscle groups, aerobic plus anaerobic systems etc. One kid that highlights a great balance is Ava Assinewai. For years she has played upper level hockey and finishes in the top one or two in Island track and cross country running (kudos to M’Chigeeng’s Maren Kasunich of course). For example, Ava recently finished a 7 km workout in Spring Bay after an hour and a half hockey practice in Little Current. Tack on in-school 3-pitch practice, she is one of our internally motivated showcases. Keep it up, Ava.

