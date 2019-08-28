Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Local player looks to move his new team higher up the NOJHL standings

Wiikwemkoong’s Gregory Trudeau-Paquet, now a “seasoned” veteran of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League, is understandably a highly touted prospect and has now been traded to the Powasson Voodoos. Greg, a two-time NOJHL All-Star, had 27 goals and 26 assists totaling 53 points in 41 games last season with the his former team the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners.

On the NOJHL site, Trudeau-Paquet is quoted as being, “very pleased with his new team” and “we are going to have something special going on. Really looking forward to meeting the guys and to get things going. I’m definitely excited and can’t wait to get things going in August and wouldn’t want to spend my last junior season, anywhere else,” said Trudeau-Paquet, who has 69 career NOJHL goals.

The Powasson side finished with the exact same wins but just two points behind his former team in the eastern division. The only difference that put the Voodoos behind his former squad were two more overtime losses that awarded the Goldminers with an extra couple of single points! Have a great season, Greg!

Two local players on winning fastball squad

Congratulations to Manitoulin softball aces Lyle Baibomcowai and Mike Abotossaway who are the 2019 All-Ontario Native Fastball Championships again as part of the all-star Nawash Sin! 2019 hosted by Chippewa First Nation and is their sixth straight win!

The format is a double knock-out tourney and lost last Friday to the North Shore’s Sagamok team 6 – 5 so they needed to win every game in order to keep the streak alive. In their Saturday games the pair beat the very familiar Wiky Lumberjacks 8 – 1, then Saugeen 2 – 0, then a rematch win against Sagamok in a dominant 16 – 1 victory. In their Sunday games they topped Oshweken 1 -0 and then in the first championship game they bested Rama 3 – 0 and then had to play them again since it was Rama’s first loss but Nawash Sin beat them again in the final, 6 – 1. Surely the team will be reassembled for the 2020 tournament to be hosted by nearby, Garden River.

RHP squad boasts local talents!

The annual Sudbury RHP 3 on 3 summer hockey tournament is always an exciting start to many local eager hockey players. This year’s silver medal winners were mainly Manitoulin and Espanola skaters. Hats off to Easton Assinewai, Max King, Koda Peltier, Ryan Carter, Spencer Cortes, Liam Stephens from the Island and Lincoln Rancourt, Cohen Rajotte and Bryden Romaniuk from Espanola. Way to go team and best of luck on your upcoming seasons!

Arthurs finishes successful double-bladed weekend!

Steve Arthurs just got back from Timmins for his annual pilgrimage to the Great Canadian Kayak Challenge and Festival. He finished second in 10km, third in 6.5 km short boat and then fifth in 6.5 km long boat elite. In his first two races, he used a recreational kayak, admittedly not good for racing but a good test for the Little Current paddler, but is now “needing” a competitive 14.4’ light weight kayak! Who am I to deny someone another boat?

Special Olympics’ Softball!

Congratulations to all the talented athletes, organizers and innumerable volunteers that came together to host yet another Regional Special Olympics Softball Championships in Mindemoya. Greg Lockeyer, always involved in organizing and officiating local sports, kept this amazing event rolling as did Special Olympics’ Coach Janet Anning. Greg was quoted as acknowledging: “incredible displays of sportsmanship” from the 12 teams made up of close to 200 players and coaches from Almaguin, North Bay, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and Manitoulin who took to the Mindemoya Ball Fields for this annual event. Thanks to everyone involved.

A good sport is good for sports

