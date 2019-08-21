Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Manitoulin Multisportists

Hats off to three Manitoulin participants of the Bracebridge Triathlon/Duathlon. Riley Stringer competed in the Olympic triathlon yesterday, placing 10th overall and 1st in the male 20 – 24 category. He also did the sprint duathlon today, placing 1st overall. There were 244 competitors in the Olympic and 41 in the duathlon. His father Kevin Stringer was in the sprint duathlon as well today, placing 5th overall, and 3rd in the men’s 50 – 59 category. Brother Jim Stringer also participated in the give it a try triathlon, finishing 71 of 127 overall, and 3rd (of 3) in the 60 – 69 men’s category. Way to go, guys!

Waubetek Charity Golf Classic Tournament winners

Hats off to the Ladies Division Champions of the annual event on the links. This year’s winners were the team of: Shelley Ann Trudeau, Catherine Fox, Marti Murray and Crystal Pitawanakwat.

Paul Williams Memorial Fastball Champ correction!

The Northern Redmen were this year’s winners of the Paul William’s Memorial trophy! Congratulations to the squad of: Brent Nebeonquit, CJ Esquimaux, Mike Abbotosaway, Braden Pakkela, Nick McGregor, Hector, Troy Nootchtai, Lyle Baibomcowai, Darren Zack Jr and Andrew “Snooze” Corbiere.

Haweater catch-up

Incidentally, another “Snooze” team took the B team runners-up at the recent Haweater slo-pitch ball tournament. This was the fifteenth year Andrew has put in one of his patented, fun-loving sides. Hats off to: Tammy Augonie, Snooze (Andrew) Corbiere, Justice Corbiere, Wade Debassige Lee Taibossigai, Gabe Hare, Rising Sun Hare, Beth Miller, Jesse Augonie, Whittier Gauthier and Ashlyn Hare.

Manitoulin girls’ hockey call-out!

Here is a new initiative for this coming hockey season to ice an all-girls team. Parents and guardians of girls born in 2005, 2006 and 2007 there is some movement to see if there is any interest in entering an all-girls team into the Manitoulin Minor Hockey League. The team will play out of M’Chigeeng. For more information please contact Jeff at 705-690-2633. Also if there enough player interest they would also be that important requirement for coaching staff.

Local sports lad multi-sporting it!

Carson Shawana, already a force to be reckoned with on the ice with his ultrasonic blue-line shot and intimidating body blows, also happens to be a dominant force on the diamond too! Carson and his team have just been named the Sudbury Minor baseball Champions! Way to go, Carson. Getting those core muscles ready for that patented slap-shot and hip check!

New ball tournament!

It is great to see a new event taking root on Manitoulin. The M’Chigeeng Cliffrunners are in search of interested teams. They need at least four men’s fastball teams and four women’s slo-pitch or blooperball sides to partake in an inaugural ball tournament slated for September 6 to 8 in M’Chigeeng!

Additionally, organizers need umpires. Umpires will be paid $35 per game for men’s home plate; $25 for men’s bases; $25 a game for women’s events. “If you wanna come play, we will build it” seems to be their motto for the tournament and what a way to start up their first-annual. For more information, check out the Facebook group ‘Manitoulin Men’s Fastball League’ for contact info.

Local athlete not taking summer off!

Whitefish Falls First Nation’s Avery Sutherland, a multi-sport phenom is keeping herself in top physical condition by attending the Olympia Sports Camp in Huntsville. Avery has access to a nearly limitless choice of sports to try-out or perfect. Have fun, Avery!

Equestrian intensity!

Honora Bay Riding Stables hosted a weekend long riding course put on by North American renowned horse and rider trainer Sean Patrick. This event is not only physically taxing but the concentration needed to think of the intricacies required, on top of anticipating your horse’s next move. Some may think the only physicality is on the horse but equestrians usually dismount totally exhausted.

Kudos to: Carly Long, Delena Jennings, Abby Tackas-Tinsley, Manon Whitman, Kathy Brown, Halie Gauthier, Miranda MacKay, Ricarda Coenen, Rachel Auckland, Janyn Towns, Kyla Jansen, Randi-Lynn Becks and Jennifer Skilling.

A good sport is good for sports.

