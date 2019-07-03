Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

18th Mindemoya Classic!

The annual Mindemoya Classic has been challenging everyone for nearly two decades and once again produced a great, turn-out! 73 participants took part in the 5.5k run 4k paddle and 13K cycle triathlon that was part of the Central Manitoulin Lions Club’s Homecoming Weekend. The day dawned with sunny skies and temperate temperatures but the wind definitely slowed down the overall combined times.

Ordinarily, wind speed would not affect an event that has three distinct disciplines but the strong, north-west winds did not set itself up for any record breaking clockings. With at least three, maybe four, boats with their open side down, it tends to cut down on the critical speed needed in one of the triumvirate events. Congratulations to all teams who even finished!

The fastest overall time (1:21:59) was from the Relay Fours division thanks to Team Chuddies (Tamara Flanagan, Justin Leale, Matt Leale and Kate McEllrath). Steve and Matthew Redmond were the second overall team even though they both finished all three legs as part of the Pairs Endurance division. Sam and Rob Sutherland took third place overall, winning the two-person relay category. The fastest four-person endurance team were the Fat Kats (Tom, Kristian, Amelia and Fintan Balfe). The fastest time for the solo division, completing all three legs on his own was Dennis Legault from Team Apex Warrior in only 1:28! The first family division was likely the youngest ever to take the division: It’s all Relative: an all-elementary school squad of Brodie and Rylan Pennie and Brooke and Dane Gibeault checked in under two hours.

As usual, it is often not the division winners that made the day, but the volunteers. Hats off to Dayne Tipper, who hailed the finish line crew that another biker was rocketing down the hill at 50kph-plus towards the finish line. Hailey Leblanc was calm and cool as the news stats master. As always, thanks to Larry and Corinne Leblanc who helped runners and cyclists navigate their portions.

The MTC is hosting great event!

The Manitoulin Tennis Club is hosting a summer social this Sunday, July 6. It’s the middle Sunday of Wimbledon so there will be ‘Strawberries and Cream’ for all those who come out to play. Wear white if you can to celebrate Wimbledon! Come see the refurbished courts at MSS. Free tennis lessons are available as well. New players are welcome! We’re looking for seniors, adults and children, beginners and experienced players. All are welcome! Come out for some fun: 6:30 pm at the tennis courts at Manitoulin Secondary School. Some racquets are available to borrow if you need them.

Special Olympics Track and Field!

It was great to see that Manitoulin’s athletes have been training hard and their results speak for themselves.

Manitoulin Pickleball!

The Ontario Provincial Pickleball Championships were recently held in North Bay and again, our local club out of Little Current did us proud. Here are our amazing results. Pierrette Hebner/Kim Sajatovic. bronze, Women’s Doubles 60+ 4.0; George Ballantyne/Garry Wolfe, bronze, Men’s Doubles 60+ 3.5; Philip Candelaria/Peter Milovanovic, gold, Men’s Doubles 60+ 3.0; Philip Candelaria/Pamela Daley, bronze, Mixed Doubles 19+ 3.0; David Solomon, gold, Men’s Singles 60+; Bud Hebner/Wayne Sawdon, gold, Men’s Doubles 50+ 4.0+; Jean Rance/Catherine Betson, bronze, Women’s Doubles 19+ 3.5; and Philip Candelaria/John Wilson, bronze, Men’s Doubles 19+ 3.0

