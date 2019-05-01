Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Manitoulin descends on the Sault for Open Ice 3 on 3 Tournament!

Annually, the Open Ice 3 on 3 Tournament in Sault Ste. Marie attracts many Island players who suit up for put-together teams with players from all over Manitoulin and all over! Among the many local sides that headed west, here are just three of the gold medalists. Often, players might only see each other during Island sporting events like track and field maybe soccer or Easter dinner? Okay, maybe they don’t get to play hockey together until something like this!

The A.E.S. (Advanced Electrical Services) Lightning, for instance, features three cousins who battled their way together for the gold. Annie Balfe, Brodie Pennie, Brooke Gibeault, Eli Lock, Aiden Case, Jake Patreau, Camryn Ramsay, Liam Gray, Ellie Scharf and goalie Evan Roy (from Massey). Their coaches were Jamey Gray and Jason Patreau and the all-important manager, Tina Balfe.

In the Minor Peewee division, congratulations to the Manitoulin Punishers who took the title. Hats off to coaches, Clayton Best and Travis Orford and their roster that featured: Liam Lariviere, Corbin Best, Jack Carter, Greyson Orford, Noah Grenier, Jackson Noble, Gage Hughson, Keannu Bisschops, Rylan Carrick and Cody Campbell.

In the elite women’s division the largely Manitoulin-based Ice Warriors also iced friends from Garden River to win their category. Way to go: Danielle Shawana, Mona Jones, Erin Morrison, Jo-Anne Thiessen, Carly Lewis, Mallory Lesage, Shelley Trudeau, Robin Lentir, Amber Lewis and Kyla Toulouse.

The second annual Mindemoya Co-ed

Youth Softball Tournament is set!

It is amazing to hear that the great newly refurbished Mindemoya ball fields will once again be put to another market. This coming June 21 to the 23, the youngsters will take advantage of the fields that benefited from a Blue Jays grant.

There will be new age groups for this year including the Peewee Division for ages 7-8-9-10 (for birth years 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009) The Bantam Division for ages 11-12-13 (birth years 2008, 2007 and 2006) as well as the Midget Division for ages 14-15-16 (birth years 2005, 2004 and 2003).

There must be a minimum of five male and five female players per team. The entry fee is $125 per roster and are guaranteed at least four games. Organizers would like managers to recognize that this is a recreational tournament and plead that there are to be no “stacked teams” so “please assemble teams, accordingly.”

For more information search Mindemoya Co-ed Youth Softball Tournament on Facebook. If you would like to register, private message Greg Lockeyer from there. Come on out and support this super event that Greg and others have worked so hard to establish.

Ice chip!

Jacen Shawana (son of Ramona Wakegijig and Eddie Shawana) won the fastest skater (Bantam) in the recent Manitoulin 3 on 3. He completed his sprint in 16 seconds!? Nice job, Jacen!

Tracking track!

Too often we celebrate the one race of a track athlete. Sometimes we talk of a fabulous season of results. Not enough do we rejoice in the preparation to a season. Cue Evansville’s Austin Featherstone who has been totally frustrated with our prolonged winter and has not been able to run his usual runs and be able to compare his local times with those from even last year because his routes were actually snow covered until just the last couple of weeks! Austin, however, has not been deterred and has been substituting intervals on his treadmill and under-used, snowless stretches. Hang in there, Austin!

A good sport is good for sports

chipstoquips@gmail.com