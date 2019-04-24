Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Zee guts it out in Europe!

Zaagaasge Toulouse made it to her dream hockey tour to Europe (Switzerland, Italy, France) with her Pro Development Team. Her team made it to the quarter finals after a valiant fight on the ice and with a flu-like illness that walloped all but two of her teammates, but Zee was not one of the lucky ones. The World Selects Invitational tour included two Russian teams, and one each from Sweden, Italy, Finland, a North American East Coast and West Coast sides, Zee’s team, and Draft Day, a Toronto-based squad.

Zaagaasge, despite some of her line-mates, needing to stay in their hotel rooms, took one for the team and suited up. Coaches, recognizing her speed and potential to put up points, even moved her to forward to try and rack up more points against these elite conglomerates.

Zee is now back home and still recovering. She is very grateful for her experience has even been asked to stick with the 2006 team to play in Rochester and in Massachusetts this summer. Congrats and good luck, Zee!

Mindemoya Classic in nine weeks!

The 18th edition of the Mindemoya Classic run-paddle-pedal triathlon is set to go on June 30 for this year. The “challenge for everyone” fun begins with registration starting at 8 Sunday morning, at the Government Dock down at Lake Mindemoya. Part of the Central Manitoulin Lions Club’s fun Homecoming Weekend, the race is for anyone from the elite to the occasional athlete. You can do it all on your own or with three other helpers. You can basically put together any combination or permutations of a team in the unofficial “unranked” division. There is also something for joggers with the 5.5 km run; canoe/kayakers will paddle under 4k and/or cyclists with a bike route of just 13km!”

If your squad is looking to best last year’s pinnacle, here is your target. The solo “team” consisting of Mike Banks, M. Banks, Mike B and Mike Banks beat the whole field to finish in 1:15 and post the fastest overall time in 2018 for the mere, 21.5 kilometers of the run, paddle and pedal triathlon! Albeit an elite time for one person, organizers would also love to attract anyone who is up for the challenge for everyone. If you would like more information on the Classic visit the race website at www.mindemoyaclassic.com. Pre-registration is recommended, but pre-paying is not!

New spring 5K in Wiikwemkoong has a great turn-out!

What a beautiful day for the first annual, 5K Fun, Walk and Run in Wiikwemkoong this past Sunday. The top male and female finishers were Cameryn Beaudry and Robin Cooper! Miigwetch to everyone that supported the event and for promoting active healthy living and an amazing way to spend an Easter morning. Rounding out the silver and bronze medalists were: female front-runners; Amanda Cox in second and Tracy Cleland taking third. For the guys, it was Gabriel Trudeau adorning Silver and Patrick Beaudry wore the Bronze.

Congratulations off course need to go out to the rest of the finishers: Ralph Gonawabi, Julian Wemigwans, Dylan Beaudry, Amanda Beaudry, Dominic Beaudry, Lee Ann Dokum, Lily Simon, Jamie Peltier, Shevon Cox, Sarah Odjig, Jeanette Bondy, Cassidy Peltier, Pamela Manitowabi, Giselle Aiabens, Bernadette Pangowish, McKenzie Madahbee, Kara Peltier, Selene Assiniwe, Mackenzie Simon, Robin Peltier, Joanne Peltier, Joric Peltier, Kim “no last name”, Jamie “no last name”, Brooke Simon, Janice Trudeau, Elvis Simon, Ashlin Simon, Sue Ann Oshkabewisens and Haileigh Simon.

Black Fly Relays return!

Laurentian University once again plays the host venue as the long-running start to the Northeastern Ontario track and field season. Thanks to the Track North Athletic Club which is once again the driving force behind the venerable event that has attracted the best of Grade 7-8 and high school athletes who have been training indoors and outdoors through this later winter and spring to be the best they can be for this upcoming season.

Two elite athletes that will continue to be ones to watch this and future seasons are Spring Bay’s Ava Assinewai and M’Chigeeng’s Maren Kasunich. Already seasoned and accomplished track, cross country, basketball, volleyball, hockey and probable Tiddledywinks’ stars, the pair has already been training hard. With snow still blanketing local tracks they would ordinarily be using for their grueling workouts, Coach Gerry Holliday has not been deterred. Four hundred meters is 400m to the running guru and the young runners have been doing their repeats and distance work on local roads! Watch out drivers.

Still in Grade 7, Maren and Ava are looking to make waves in this upcoming season. The Black Fly Relays are coming up quick, on Saturday, May fourth. Congratulations for all of your hard work, thus far and good luck for a great year.

A good sport is good for sports

chipstoquips@gmail.com