Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Blue Jays take care of Assiginack!

The most recent announcement from the Jays Care Foundation has announced that Assigninack’s ballfield is to receive a huge influx of funds to upgrade their existing facilities as part of the Field Of Dreams program. Just one of 15 approved projects across Canada, Jays Care has now committed $1.3 million in total to this year’s recipients.

Someone who knows all too well what it takes to go through the daunting, multiple-application process is Mindemoya’s Greg

Lockeyer. His efforts, among others, garnered an amazing improvement in the town’s ability to host top-notch events, be better able to recover from extreme weather events and extend their playing day with the installation of nearly daylight-like flood lamps.

Greg says a huge kudos should go out to Assiginack Township’s Jackie White for all her work. In addition to the never-ending application process, she also needed to do a lot of legwork, gathering as much support from local user groups as possible in order to show how the Jays Care Foundation grant would enhance the local softball involvement and, ultimately, the benefits to the community.

Jackie deserves a lot of praise for taking on this initiative and ultimately having a successful bid. The Blue Jays Care Foundation were nothing short of amazing to work with in helping Mindemoya achieve their goal. No doubt Assiginack will receive this same dedication from them.

Boston strong

Congratulations to Mindemoya’s Evan Bayer who zipped through the Boston Marathon course in a scant two hours and 33 minutes for the 42.2 km historic course! Evan, despite battling through a nagging quadriceps injury, still managed to finish as the sixth overall Canadian and must have suffered with every stride up Heartbreak Hill! To put the result in perspective, Evan ran every one of those 42 kilometres faster than most of us can run a single one on our best day! In fact, Evan’s average was a mere 3.6 minutes for every kilometer of the venerable, albeit not a record-breaking route. Great effort, Evan!

Around the Bay

While looking for Manitoulin runners who competed in the Around the Bay 30km race in Hamilton a few weeks back, I missed perennial elite runner James Scott. James, who has been to OFSAA more times than any Island runner in recent memory, decided to try a novel distance. James, one of the top runners in cross country (five to seven km) and 800m to 1500m track, took on the grueling 30km road race. Amazingly, the first-year university student finished first in his 15 to 19 age division in only 2:15 with an impressive rate of four minutes and 31 second per km! Congrats, James!

Current to Killarney!?

A new canoe race will be one of the more unique challenges ever offered and you don’t even need to travel. Well, you will need to travel to Little Current and then just a short paddling jaunt over to Killarney, but think about the experience!

The inaugural event is a partnership between the Killarney Mountain Lodge and Manitoulin Brewing Company who are proud to announce the Current to Killarney Canoe Race. This race will take place on Saturday, July 6, where canoe enthusiasts of all skill levels can take on the challenge to paddle 34km through the North Channel of Lake Huron from Little Current to Killarney. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy one of the top paddling destinations in Canada.

For more detailed info you can visit www.CurrentToKillarney.com. An interesting point is that this year, 12 Voyageur-style canoes between 26 and 35 feet in length are up for grabs by registering a team. Depending on the size, each canoe can hold between seven and 12 paddlers. If all 12 ‘Big Canoes’ are registered, it will be the largest canoe race in Ontario for 2019. There will also be race categories for tandem canoes, tandem kayaks, solo kayaks and “OC-6 canoes.”

“Come solo, grab a partner or put together a team, it is going to be a blast!”

Island son shines at provincials

Lucas Green (son of Jeff Green and Tanya Carter) has had an amazing season with his Soo Greyhound AA peewee squad without a question. However, to make the run at the OHF’s provincial championships is just a bonus. The young sniper, with Island hockey roots so deep they go down for generations, put his team in contention to win the Ontario title. During this past weekend, the Greyhounds battled in every game and finally, their hard work was rewarded with a berth in the gold medal game. Lucas, crowned with the tournament MVP and top scorer awards, drove his team as close as they could but at the final buzzer, settled for the silver medal. No shame in that, Lucas. Keep up the hard work.

Another local player gets recognition

Wiikwemkoong’s Jaden Shawana, has just completed a successful year with his Sudbury Wolves squad in the Major Peewee AAA league. On top of that, his unique skills resulted in an invite from MyEdgeHockey in Minnesota to attend the STX Chitown Shuffle AAA Elite Hockey Tournament in Chicago, Illinois on April 19 to 21. MyEdgeHockey provides elite playing and training opportunities for hockey players. Parents Eddie and Ramona Shawana are excited that Jaden has been given an opportunity to showcase his skills and talent.

A good sport is good for sports. chipstoquips@gmail.com