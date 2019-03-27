Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Junior Curling program wrap-up!

Congratulations to another crop of amazing young Manitoulin curlers! This amazing program based out of the Providence Bay Curling Club had their final event this past Saturday, March 23. They had approximately 30 curlers this year, ranging from ages five to 15. Following the Ontario Curling Association’s Skill Award program, it generally takes two to three years to master the skills in each level. This season alone, Parker Johnston, Silva Verboom, Lexi Fisher, Aubrey Lloyd, George Michael Lentir, Alston Lentir and Katelyn Lentir all earned their Little Rock badges (that’s level 1). Jenna Shank and Bella Jefkins earned the Red Badge (level 2) and Caleigh Quinlan earned the Blue Badge (level 3). They continue to Bronze, Silver and Gold after that.

The other thing they did this year was run a Hit-Draw-Tap tournament. This is a national competition run by Curling Canada for curlers ages 6-13. Curlers compete at their individual clubs and then the results are sent in to their provincial organization (for our local club, that is the Northern Ontario Curling Association). Provincially, they had five curlers in the top 10 in the six to eight age category (Delilah Symons, Oliver Symons, Silva Verboom, Spencer Johnston and Amber Brizuela). The top five curlers in Northern Ontario then went on to compete at the provincial level. At the provincial level, Oliver Symons placed 2nd, Silva Verboom tied for 3rd and Delilah Symons placed 5th. In the national standings, those three curlers were also in the top 10 (out of 293 total curlers). Many, many thanks to their coach Angela Johnston who volunteered countless hours to get these youngsters into this level of competitiveness!

- Advertisement -

NDMHL Novice, Atom and Peewee Playoffs!

Manitoulin was well represented at the Nickel District Minor Hockey League Playoffs this past weekend and ended their seasons on positive note.

In the Novice Division, the Manitoulin Panthers played excellently and showed Manitoulin hockey is alive and strong. The youngest Panthers were finalists in a tight 1-0 A Championship game. A great showing by these future stars. Great job to: Carter Morrell, Easton Assinewai, Anderson Bennett, Spencer Cortes, Trinity Cheechoo, Lincoln Rancourt, Cohen Rajotte, Max King, Ryan Carter, Koda Peltier, Roen Deschenes, Bryden Romaniuk, Liam Stephens and Brynn Best.

Up in the atom division, the Panthers also had a great showing but fell in a semifinal to the eventual league champions. Coach Scot Hughson was pleased with his team’s effort and development this past year. Hats off to: Izzy Hughson, Ethan Witty, Jack Carter, William Roszell, Rylan Pennie, Jackson Chevrette, Mya Balfe, Jonah Balfe, Greyson Orford, Jack Bridgeman, Chase Taylor, Alesha Beam, Jean-Claude Paquette, Jackson Noble, Kyle Nodecker and Kara Peltier.

In the Peewee Division, Atom players, Greyson Case and Kohyn Eshkawkogan and their respective off-Island teams faced off in the Peewee Division III ‘A’ Championship. These closely matched teams gave fans a great game with solid defence on both ends. Kohyn and his Coppercliff team came out on top 3-1.

Also in the Peewee Division, Corbin Best was the hero scoring the game winning goal with less than 15 seconds left in the game. He did so with a broken tailbone at that and although he couldn’t sit, neither could the Manitoulin fans after the Peewee Panthers became Peewee Division II ‘B’ Champions. Congratulations as well to: Gavin B, Cody Campbell, Annie Balfe, Keannu Bischops, Aiden Case, Davin Deschesnes, Liam Gray, Noah Gray, Cole Hughson, Gage Hughson, Elijah Locke, Jake Patreau, Brodie Pennie, Camryn Ramsay and Zacharie S!

Local player in demand!

Kohyn Eshkawkogan, and his defensive play, seems to becoming well known as teams seek him out to play international hockey. After contributing to a European Summer Series Championship win last summer in an older age group, Kohyn has been on the radar of International teams. This year, Kohyn has been invited to play in the Music City Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee; World Selects Invitational in Prague, Czech Republic; the Continental Clash in Minnesota; and the European Summer Series in Stockholm, Sweden.

He has committed to play in the Brick Series Music City Invitational in Nashville on Easter Weekend in the Elite AAA Division; the Continental Clash in Minnesota; the European Summer Series in Sweden; and a few high caliber Toronto Tournaments.

Go Kohyn, go!

A good sport is good for sports

chipstoquips@gmail.com