Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Little Current Flyers win Tourney!

Congratulations to the Little Current Flyers’ Midget team who captured the Friendly Hockey Tournament in Coniston. They lost the first game against the Coniston Flames 7 to 3, then lost against St. Charles 5 to 3. They won their third game against Wiikwemkoong. Back on then the winning side they then edged Timmins in a 1 to 0 shut-out. Not to be stopped, the Flyers won an exciting overtime victory against 2nd Avenue Home Hardware, 2 – 1. Their overtime goal came from Boston Thibault. In the championship game against the hometown Coniston Flames that beat up on the Flyers in the tourney opener. The Flyers were not about to let this happen again and upset Coniston’s vocal fans, 2 – 1.

The team included: Aaron Leeson, Josh Robinson, Maverick Bushey, Ben Marshall, Eric Varey, Michael Madahbee, Denis Guylas, A.J. Steeves, Raydon Recollet, Dylan Corbiere, Adam Williamson, Boston Thibault, Lucas Abotossaway, Carter Abotossaway and Coaches Craig Abotossaway and Rob Marshall. Get well wishes to Jake Robinson who is still undergoing concussion protocols, three weeks in.

4th Annual Wikwemikong Hockey Tournament

The plans to carry on with the 4th Annual Hockey Tournament are well under way for the big February 15-17 event. Organizers currently have 15 teams registered. In addition to local Wiikwemkoong and Island teams, they have teams registered from Six Nations, Wasauksing, Sudbury, North Bay, Niagara Falls, Walpole Island and Waswanipi, Quebec! Due to its popularity, they will have to be using two arenas for this tournament. Part of their schedule will be played in Manitowaning on Saturday.

They are still seeking a few game sponsors in the amount of $100 per game from local groups, businesses,or from families who wish to honour the memory of a loved one or loved ones. Please contact Shelley Anne Trudeau on Facebook if you are interested in sponsoring a game. Each sponsor will additionally receive two weekend passes.

Fitting tribute for longtime Hacker

The Mindemoya Hawks, an aging yet venerable hockey institution from Central Manitoulin, also played in this past weekend’s Winterfest event. The team lost one of their original and iconic teammates this past year and wanted to recognize him as they went into this tournament without him. Ernie McDermid was as determined an opponent on the ice as one could meet and had the type of drive you appreciate from a teammate. The Hawks all wore commemorative armbands with Ernie’s name emblazoned on them. Rest in peace, Ernie.

January 30

Mustang Minute

The Manitoulin Mustang girls’ hockey team continues to dominate Division II of the SDSSA and many wonder of how they would fare in Division I. There seems to be a different streaming orientation that placed a very strong, cyclical squad into a spot that they have been dominating teams, yet cannot demonstrate their skills against Division I teams.

The ‘Stangs, since October 30, have been undefeated and have often won by an embarrassingly low opponent margins and that is not great for either teams. Often a team can be defeated by a score that does not inspire them to raise them to get their game to the next level or a winning side may get complacent.

In their last two matches the Black and Gold won on the road 2 – 1 over the St. Benedict’s Bears on January 15. The Mustangs came out to a quick 2 – 0 lead on goals from Trinity Leeson and Hailey McGillis – Prior on the road. At home, a scant two days later they beat up on the Lively Hawks eight to zip with offensive stats reported from Faith Taylor with two, and Whittier Gauthier, Ms. Bellmore, Ms. Yachuck, Mya Otosquaiob, Trinity Leeson, Laura Orford and importantly to the Mustang netminder Sophie Bondi for the shut-out!

Panther Points!

This weekend the Novice Panther Team began their “full-ice” season with a bang, triumphing over the Sudbury Wolves, 8 to 0 on Saturday. Like a well-oiled machine, the team showed off their skills with Cohen Rajotte leading the points tally with three goals while Max King snapped up two goals and one assist. Ryan Carter answered in kind with two goals and one assist of his own, while Koda Peltier dangled in one goal and two assists. Roen Deschenes fed his teammates two solid assists, and Bryden Romaniuk welcomed himself back from a short absence with an apple for his teammates as well.

The home opener on Sunday had everyone on the edge of their seats as they faced off against the Nickel City Coyotes keeping the game a tight 0-0 until the third period. With phenomenal goaltending the entire game, by Liam Stephens and Brynn Best, fans were treated to some fantastic and exciting saves, making them the MVPs in their hearts. The Coyotes scored a quick goal in the third, making it 1-0, but the Panthers regained ground scoring a goal in return thanks to Cohen Rajotte with some help from Lincoln Rancourt. Additionally, there were some amazing plays that didn’t make the score-sheet but, prevented goals and set up goals as tertiary assists, etcetera: Hats off as well to: Carter Morrell, Easton Assinewai, Anderson Bennett, Spencer Cortes and of course, Trinity Cheechoo.

Keeping us all on our toes, the Coyotes scored their second goal in the third, making the final score of the game 2-1. The Panther fans would like to commend their favourite team for an excellent weekend of hockey, and look forward to more full ice games! The Novice Panthers next game will be on Friday, February 8 at 7:30 pm at the Carmichael arena in Copper Cliff next weekend versus the ‘AA’ Redmen at 3 pm. They look forward to seeing you there!

Annual Kids’ Fishing Derby!

The Gore Bay and District Fish and Game Club will once again host their annual Kids’ Fishing Derby on Saturday, February 16, appropriately on Family Day Weekend! This amazing opportunity is slated for noon to 3 pm on the hotbed location on Lake Wolsey.

There is a new location for registration at the Lake Wolsey Cabins that starts at 11 am. Most important to remember is that this amazing event that there is a free entry and all participants up to 18 years old are welcome. To top off this amazing gift there is food and refreshments available and prizes will be presented at the end of the derby. For information please call: Ches Witty at 705-282-8047.

A good sport is good for sports: chipstoquips@gmail.com