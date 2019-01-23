Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Island Co-ed Volleyball Championships

The annual Manitoulin Co-Ed Volleyball Championships were held last Thursday in the beautiful Four Directions Complex in Aundeck Omni Kaning. Little Current Public School (LCPS) won both the A and B divisions of the championships in an amazing occurrence of synchronicity. The two divisions had an amazing similarity. The two semi-finals featured games between Little Current and Mindemoya, with LCPS winning both. In the A and B championship finals again, it was a match between schools. The Assiginack Allstars, having won their semi-final matches in both divisions, met the LCPS Coyotes for the title.

To complete the day of symmetry, Little Current won both titles over Manitowaning. Congratulations to the A team winners including coach Tim Lockeyer, Brett Mastelko, TJ Green, Noelle Noakwegijig, Cat Rose, Mackenzie Green and Billy Biedermann. The B team were also impressive thanks to Rylie Desroches, Katie Chapman, Morgan Green, Abrielle Mishibinijima, Andrew Rose, Jayden Rohn, Colin Lindner and coach Justin Francis, as well as coach Casey Boisvert, who was unable to attend the event.

Panther Points

The Manitoulin Panther Atom A team travelled to Sturgeon Falls this past weekend for the Wrightway Winter Classic. Opening Friday night, the Panthers were in tough against a ready Red Path Trappers A side that battled them to a 4-4 tie. Next up Saturday afternoon were the NC Knights Minor A, which the Panthers handled 3-1. A Saturday night 6-1 decision over the West Nipissing Sting left the Panthers with a date against the NC Knights’ Major A side in the semi-finals. The Panther Atoms battled hard against the much larger Knights side, but were consistently overpowered, losing 9-1. Good job, team members featured: Izzy Hughson, Ethan Witty, Jack Carter, William Roszell, Rylan Pennie, Jackson Chevrette, Mya Balfe, Jonah Balfe, Greyson Orford, Jack Bridgeman, Chase Taylor, Alesha Beam, Jean-Claude Paquette, Jackson Noble, Kyle Nodecker and Kara Peltier and coaches.

Off their Rock hockey!

Local hockey product Kohyn Eshkawkogan was right back to his winning ways. His solid defensive play and excellent first passes helped to lead the Coppercliff Redmen Major AA Atom team to an International Silverstick Championship in Sarnia this past weekend going 6 and 0.

Along with solid defensive play, he also chipped in on offence by scoring the game-winning goal in the championship game. His team won the Major Atom AA 50th Anniversary of the Silverstick International Championships in their division.

Over the weekend they faced teams from all over North America. Teams first have to win a regional qualifier to attend the international finals. Hockey aficionados know this is a very difficult championship to win. The team qualified by winning the regional qualifier in Sudbury back in November. This is Kohyn’s second international championship in the last six months and he is representing Manitoulin hockey well in off-Island hockey.

Island hockey products Carson Shawana and Liam Bridgeman and their Nickel City Sons AAA Major Bantam teammates close out their 2018-2019 regular season with 10 games spread out over the final four weekends, five each against the North Bay Trappers and the Soo Greyhounds. Last weekend in the first of a two-game set in Powassan, the Sons dominated NBT in the first period but couldn’t solve the Trappers netminder, while NBT scored on just their second shot of the frame, at the end of the first. Into the second and onto the third, it seemed every bounce went the Trappers’ way and the Sons fell undeservedly hard in a 7–0 final. NCS fought back in Sunday’s match, and a goal late in the third period earned them a 4-4 draw. This past weekend’s three-game set in Chelmsford started with the Sons taking Saturday afternoon’s game one 6-5, only to drop game two on Saturday night 2-1. Sunday’s final regular season meeting between the Northern rivals saw the NCS side, depleted by injury and suspension, down five players including both Liam (get well soon, Liam. Follow medical directions!) and Carson, run out of steam as NBT handed the NCS boys a 7-2 dose of playoff motivation. Next weekend, it’s a three-game set, again in Chelmsford, but this time against the Soo.

Mindemoya’s Delaney Bridgeman and her Sudbury Lady Wolves AA Bantam side’s season is winding down, with the team’s last five games played the past two weekends in Toronto. Last weekend the girls handily defeated the Markham Stouffville Stars 6-0 Friday night and then topped the North York Storm 2-0 early Saturday. This weekend saw the girls lose a 1-0 squeaker to Toronto-Leaside Friday night, while Saturday found them on the wrong side of a 4-1 decision to the Aurora Panthers. On Sunday a rematch against Aurora started out well with the SLWs jumping out to an early 2-0 lead. Aurora roared back, but the girls held off the late Panthers’ surge to win 4-3. The result, winning three of their last five games, led to a finish that cemented a seventh-place divisional spot and that means a first-round playoff date with the number two (Nationally ranked sixth) Brampton Canadettes, though standings are yet to be finalized. Go, Boogie, go!

Zumba opportunities

Zumba classes have started back up for the year. They occur on Tuesdays from 7-8 at Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) in Mindemoya and then on Thursdays from 7-8 at the Park Centre in Kagawong. You also can’t beat the prices! Rates are only $10 per class or the monthly rate is a mere $5 a class times the number of weeks in that month.

